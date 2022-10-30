Submit Release
OceanaGold Reminds CDI Holders of Final Date to Convert to Shares

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation OGC ("OceanaGold") reminds holders of CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDIs") of the upcoming closing date for the Voluntary Sale Facility, which will occur on November 7, 2022 (Australian Eastern Daylight Savings Time). This represents the final date on which CDI holders may convert CDIs to OceanaGold TSX-listed shares. For instructions on how to make the conversion, please refer to the Company's website https://oceanagold.com/investor-centre/asx-delisting/.

Of the elections received to date, 75% of CDIs have been converted to TSX listed shares. Upon closing of the Voluntary Sale Facility, any remaining CDIs will be sold under the Compulsory Sale Process without further notice.

A letter including the full breakdown of options for CDI holders, together with a personalised Conversion Request Form and Sale Election Form, was posted by Computershare on September 7, 2022 on behalf of OceanaGold to the registered address of CDI holders. As the forms contain pre-populated personal information, it was only sent via post and not electronically. If you have not received the letter and the forms, please contact Computershare or OceanaGold at the information set out below.

Computershare between 8.30am and 5.00pm (Australian Eastern Daylight Savings Time)

OceanaGold Investor Relations team

www.oceanagold.com | Twitter: @OceanaGold

SOURCE OceanaGold Corporation

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/30/c9594.html

