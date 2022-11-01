Climate Tech Circle Launches with Investments in Avalanche Energy and SCiFi Foods
Climate Tech Circle features an AngelList rolling fund providing a clean capital engine for the burgeoning Climate Tech Cocktails community.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 75% of people between the age of 16-25 say their future is frightening because of climate change, and over 50% think humanity is doomed. This is the generation whose consumer behavior will define the U.S. economy over the next 10-30 years, and consumption is responsible for 60% of emissions. Climate Tech Circle (CTC) is here to help flip the narrative.
Climate Tech Circle (CTC) launched today and serves as a platform combining the Climate Tech Cocktails podcast and event series with an investment vehicle, Climate Tech Circle Fund I. The fund’s investments will focus on climate tech startups building and scaling consumer-focused businesses inspiring and empowering people to solve the world’s most pressing climate problems.
“Climate Tech Circle is a natural evolution for the Climate Tech Cocktails community,” said Matt Myers, Climate Tech Circle’s Founder and Managing Partner. “CTC is driven by the premise that together we can solve the climate challenge by building, purchasing, and investing in climate tech solutions producing the abundant and sustainable world we all want to live in.”
“Matt and CTC have been wonderful investors for myself and our team to work with. As a sustainability-focused startup, it’s been a huge asset to draw from not only their expertise, but also the massive network they’ve amassed in this space, and we’re thankful to have them be a part of our journey.” –Joshua March, Co-founder and CEO of SciFi Foods.
At launch, the Climate Tech Circle stool will consist of three legs: the Climate Tech Cocktails podcast, the CTC events series, and an AngelList rolling fund.
CTC’s first investments are in SCiFi Foods, or beef without the cow, and Avalanche Energy, or fusion you can hold in your hands. Climate Tech Circle Fund I will maintain CTC’s human-centered approach to solving the climate crisis by investing in technologies that both inspire and empower people. CTC will fuel the businesses producing products that people should eat, drink, drive, ride, wear, and use in their homes. CTC will continue to explore additional investment vehicles improving access for everybody to invest in early-stage climate tech companies.
CTC will continue to build upon the success of the Climate Tech Cocktails podcast, which has released 27 episodes since July 2021, resulting in 13,000+ downloads and 6,700+ Substack subscribers. CTC will continue to expand its podcast while curating and creating informative and fun digital media focusing on climate tech founders. This initiative will also directly benefit start-ups and partners by promoting their products and services through video, social content, and more.
CTC fully appreciates the power of connection, bringing together 4,500+ people in 12 cities and 3 countries over the past 15 months. Startup showcases have become a staple of the platform, featuring 50+ climate tech startups so far this year. CTC’s “less boring, more fun” movement will continue to convene the climate tech innovation ecosystem with the express mission of greasing the entrepreneurship wheels in an unbiased manner.
Climate Tech Circle
