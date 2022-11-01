SageHome acquires Midwest Bath, accelerating its national aging-in-place service

SageHome - the aging-in-place specialist Brian Hutto, CEO of SageHome

Acquisition accelerates goal to provide a national, full-service home modification solution to the United States market

Midwest Bath is a great addition to our company, helping us to respond to the surge in demand for our services and offering scope for growth across Iowa and Illinois.” — Brian Hutto, CEO

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SageHome, the aging-in-place specialist, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Midwest Bath Company LLC (Midwest Bath)), accelerating its goal to provide a national, full-service home modification solution to the United States market.

Headquartered in Moline, Illinois, Midwest Bath is a highly successful, bathroom remodeling company that specializes in bathroom upgrades for consumers, with a focus on providing seniors, and those with access difficulties, stylish and safe bathroom upgrades. Serving customers across Illinois and Iowa, Midwest has developed an expertise in providing rapid ‘one-day’ installations of walk-in baths and low threshold showers, which minimize disruption to homeowners.

Following its partnership with Cairngorm Capital earlier this year, SageHome is pursuing the dual strategy of rapid organic growth and strategic acquisitions to build a national presence. It acquired New Bath Today in April and has driven strong organic growth, expanded into new territories and invested in new systems.

Chris and Karen Bowling, Midwest Bath’s shareholders, will continue to support the business, working with Brian Hutto, SageHome’s Chief Executive, and the rest of the SageHome team to expand geographically.

Chris Bowling, Midwest Bath’s Managing Director, said “We are excited by this partnership and are delighted to be collaborating with SageHome. The combination provides numerous opportunities to scale further. In SageHome, we have found the right partner to help us advance our business – one who shares our vision for growth and our commitment to optimizing the customer experience. We are really excited to see what this partnership delivers.”

Brian Hutto, SageHome’s CEO, said “We are making great progress towards our goal of building a national aging-in-place business. A key element is our bath division, which is growing rapidly and now operates in 11 states. Midwest Bath is a great addition to our company, helping us to respond to the surge in demand for our services and offering scope for growth across Iowa and Illinois. I am delighted to welcome Chris and his team to SageHome.

Stuart Whiteford, who leads Cairngorm Capital’s investment in SageHome, added “Midwest Bath is an example of everything that we look for in a partner firm – a strong customer proposition, a scalable business model and first-rate employees. We are deploying significant investment into SageHome and we look forward to supporting Brian, Chris and the team as they advance their strategic plans to build a national aging-in-place business.”

SageHome is a home services organization whose mission is to provide stylish home modifications for people who want to age in place gracefully. The company continues to build a nationwide platform and earlier this year, acquired New Bath Today and launched Smart Bath, its bath division, which is growing rapidly and now operates in 11 states. The bathroom is the place where most slips, falls, and injuries occur for seniors. So, SageHome’s initial focus on the bathroom allows it to make a significant impact, by providing safer bathrooms across the Midwest and Southeast. The company continues to focus actively on building a national solution for all seniors through acquisitive and organic growth.

You can read more about this ground-breaking business by visiting:

www.sagehomenow.com, www.newbathtub.com , and www.smartbath.com.

Midwest Bath - Headquartered in Moline, Illinois, Midwest Bath is a highly successful, bathroom remodeling company that specializes in bathroom upgrades for consumers, with a focus on providing seniors, and those with access difficulties, stylish and safe bathroom upgrades. Serving customers across Illinois and Iowa, it has developed an expertise in providing rapid ‘one-day’ installations of walk-in baths and low threshold showers, which minimize disruption to homeowners.

www.midwestbath.com

Cairngorm Capital Partners LLP is a specialist private investment firm providing equity capital and management expertise to leading UK companies. It invests in privately-held, strongly-performing, mid-market growth companies with long-term growth potential, operating in manufacturing, distribution and services industries. The firm’s goal is to build and realise value through growth and performance improvements. Cairngorm Capital’s unique mix of sectoral expertise and investment skill enables it to be actively involved in the strategy and operational focus of portfolio companies, partnering with management teams to grow revenue, enhance margins, improve cash flow or consolidate industry leadership positions.

www.cairngormcapital.com

