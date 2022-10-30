Submit Release
FW: Royalton Barracks/ Missing Person/Update/Located-safe

****Information below is an update as of 10-30-22 at 11:30hours.****

On 10-30-22 at approximately 11:30 hours, Kyla McEachern was located in Burlington, VT.  McEachern is safe and in good health.

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2004868

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Dan Hall                 

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 10/27/22 2108 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 107, Stockbridge, VT

 

MISSING PERSON: Kyla McEachern

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/27/22 at 2108 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks received a report of a missing person. Kyla McEachern was reported missing from her residence in Stockbridge after she failed to return home. Investigation revealed that Kyla left her residence on 10/27/22 in a 2013 Black Kia Soul bearing VT registration KBN872. Kyla advised she was going to the Barre area however she has not returned home.  Kyla might also be in the greater Burlington area as well. Kyla was last seen wearing a red plaid flannel shirt  and blue jeans. Anyone with information on Kyla's whereabouts or her vehicle is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks.

 

