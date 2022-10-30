Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. Announces FINRA Inquiry in Progress and Provides Status of 1-800-Law-Firm Acquisition

New York, NY, Oct. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( GTII : OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (" GTII " or "The Company"), www.gtii-us.com , announced today that it received an inquiry from FINRA regarding the chronology of events leading up to its recent announcement, on September 27, 2022, to lower the strike price for its outstanding Warrants, distributed last year. GTII decided against lowering the price three days later after it became apparent that its perceived value to its shareholders was incorrect and that the new strike price, which could restrict new shares for another six months, might be punitive to them. GTII received notice of the inquiry from FINRA, via an email to the Chairman, Mr. David Reichman, on October 20, 2022. The Company worked diligently to answer the inquiry in a timely manner and was able to complete the upload of information on Friday, October 28, 2022.



The Company also wanted to inform its shareholders that Wildfire Media Corp ("Wildfire") has retained UHY Advisors, LLP, a PCAOB auditing firm based in Sterling Heights MI, to commence the required two-year PCAOB audit. The audit is a due diligence closing condition for the acquisition of 1-800-Law-Firm ("1-800") to move forward. Wildfire hopes to be finished before the end of the year.

Ray Bonkowski, Chief Operating Officer of 1-800-Law-Firm ("1-800") stated, ‘We are almost finished with the updates and adjustments required for the audit to be completed in good order. 1-800 has been on the move this fall, attending the Mass Torts Made Perfect Conference in October, one of the biggest such conferences in our industry, where we met with our existing client base as well as several new prospects and potential clients. We came back ready to finalize our 2023 budget, as we updated our current agreements and brought home a number of new ones. We are beginning to work on our conference schedule for 2023 and believe we are well positioned to have our most successful year yet'.

About GTII: GTII is a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies. Visit GTII here https://gtii-us.com/.

Please follow our Company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.

511 Sixth Avenue, Suite 800

New York, NY 10011

Info@gtii-us.com