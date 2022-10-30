PetMeds® To Sponsor New Onsite Adoption Center At Arizona Animal Welfare League "Walk To Save Animals"

Arizona Animal Welfare League's 24th annual Walk To Save Animals returns on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Tempe Beach Park. PetMeds® is proud to sponsor the event's first-ever onsite Pet Adoption Center.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL)'s largest annual fundraiser, Walk To Save The Animals, is back for its 24th year. The 5K and 2K walks, activities, demonstrations, and marketplace will take place the morning of Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 8 AM to noon at Tempe Beach Park in downtown Tempe, Arizona.

Walk to Save Animals is a pet-friendly and family-friendly event. There will be food trucks, arts and crafts, a marketplace, and a puppy kissing booth, where attendees can get a smooch from an adorable rescue dog. Leashed, well-behaved pets are welcome. Pet events will include an activity play zone, dog training and agility demonstrations, and pictures with Santa.

The event will kick off with 2K and 5K walks to raise funds for the shelter's life-saving programs, including low-cost veterinary care and behavioral training for pets in need. The first 1000 walkers to register will get a free t-shirt. Individual walkers who raise the most money will have opportunities to win additional prizes. Those interested in signing up as an individual walker or as a team can register online at https://support.aawl.org/event/2022-walk-to-save-animals/e412370

For the first time ever, there will also be an onsite Pet Adoption Center at the Walk To Save Animals. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet adoptable pets in person.

"We're honored to sponsor the adoption center at the Walk to Save Animals this year," says Larissa Schenck, Director of Marketing at PetMeds®. "This event brings together a huge community of pet lovers, and it's going to be a great opportunity for adoptable cats and dogs to meet their forever families."

About PetMeds®

Founded in 1996, PetMeds® is Your Trusted Pet Health Expert®, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds toll-free number and its website at petmeds.com.

About Arizona Animal Welfare League

The Arizona Animal Welfare League is the oldest and largest no-kill shelter in Arizona. Founded in 1971, AAWL rehomes and rehabilitates more than 4,000 rescue animals across the state that have been abandoned or surrendered. Besides adoptions, AAWL offers a variety of services with their animal foster programs, Rural Rescue outreach, youth education, and low-cost clinic. For more information, visit https://aawl.org/.

Media Contact

Leah Walker, PetMeds®, 5615264444, press@1800petmeds.com

Twitter

SOURCE PetMeds®