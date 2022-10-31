Global Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market to Reach $ 15,180.1 million by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud computing in higher education market size was US$ 2,693.5 million in 2021, which is expected to grow to US$ 15,180.1 million by 2030. The global cloud computing in the higher education market will exhibit a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2030.
Cloud computing in higher education is gaining an essential place as educational institutes are relying more on technology now. The growing era of ed-tech after the COVID-19 outbreak has transformed the overall outlook of the education industry.
Cloud computing provides an online platform for educational institutes offering higher education. The platform is incorporated with applications and subscription models to assist teachers, administrators, and students. Teachers can upload important study material, including syllabus, and test schedules, and also get access to homework, books, etc. The cloud computing segment is gaining significant popularity in high-income groups.
In terms of institute type, the technical schools lead with the highest market share due to the growing demand for cloud computing, while on the basis of ownership, the private institutes segment is maintaining a strong foothold with the highest market share because of the high funding poured by private institutes. Meanwhile, the public institute's segment is will exhibit the highest CAGR in cloud computing in the higher education market. On the basis of application, the administration application leads with the highest market share, while the unified communication segment will exhibit the CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the growing trend of e-learning. In terms of deployment, the hybrid cloud segment is maintaining dominance with the largest market share.
Market Dynamics and Trends
Drivers
Global cloud computing in higher education to witness a tremendous acceleration in revenue size because of the amplifying adoption of SaaS-based cloud platforms, along with the growing trend of e-learning. Additionally, the education industry is fast transforming with the rising involvement of technology, which is driving the scope of the market. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model is getting high traction in the education domain. The growing era of e-learning will further drive the scope of cloud computing in the higher education market as e-learning allows easy accessibility and high effectiveness. Further, the fact that cloud-based services can deduct the cost associated with the intensive IT infrastructure to an extent is further driving its adoption in the education sector.
Threats
The cybersecurity and data protection risks are expected to complicate the growth of cloud computing in higher education market. The market is confronting challenges because of the reasons like lack of compliance with the SLA and problems related to the legal framework. Various federal regulations have been issued by regulatory bodies to address information security in education spaces.
Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market: Regional Analysis
Western Europe to register highest CAGR in Europe Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market-
In Europe cloud computing in the higher education market, Western Europe will exhibit the highest CAGR, while Germany is maintaining its lead with the major share in the Europe market. Germany cloud computing in high education market is leading due to the steadily growing adoption of innovations in research & development and high technology adoption.
In North America Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market, the US leads with the highest market share-
In North America cloud computing in the higher education market, the US leads with the highest market share in 2021 and is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the analysis period. This regional cloud computing in the higher education market is expected to confront multifold opportunities due to the highly advanced education infrastructure of the region. On the basis of institute type, the technical schools segment leads with the highest market share.
India leads in the Asia-Pacific Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market-
In the Asia-Pacific cloud computing in the higher education market, India leads with the highest market share and is expected to be opportunistic for the regional market as the country is home to an excellent number of end-users, including schools, colleges, and universities. Apart from that, the education sector of India is undergoing significant transformation with the growing integration of cloud services to provide high-quality services to students and teachers.
Brazil to register the highest CAGR in the South America Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market-
Brazil is expected to be opportunistic in the South America cloud computing in higher education market as it will exhibit the highest CAGR. Meanwhile, the private institute segment, based on ownership, leads with the highest market share in South America cloud computing in higher education market as these institutes are pouring high funding into the technology to improve their infrastructure.
Egypt leads in the Middle East Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market-
In the Middle East cloud computing in higher education market, Egypt leads with the highest share, while UAE will exhibit the highest growth rate. On the basis of application, the administration segment leads with the highest market share, while unified communication, due to the growing trend of e-learning, will exhibit the highest growth rate.
South Africa leads in the Africa Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market-
In Africa cloud computing in higher education market, South Africa leads with the highest market share, while on the basis of deployment, the private cloud segment will exhibit the highest growth rate because of the security benefits offered by the private deployment services.
Competitive Insights
Some of the key industry players analyzed in the global cloud computing in higher education market include Salesforce.com, NEC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Adobe, Inc., Dell EMC, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Vmware, Inc., Alibaba Group, and Netapp, Ellucian Company L.P.
Segmentation Overview
Global Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market is segmented based on institute type, ownership, application, deployment and region. The industry trends in the global cloud computing in higher education market are sub-divided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the global marketplace.
Following are the different segments of the Global Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market:
By Institute Type:
Universities
Technical schools
Ivy League Schools (Universities)
Community Colleges
By Ownership:
Public Institutes
Private Institutes
By Application:
Administration
- Payments
- Calendar (Scheduling & Planning)
- Identity Access Management
Content/ Document Storage & Management
Unified Communication (Email, video conferencing/ seminars)
Others
By Deployment:
Private Cloud
Public Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Community Cloud
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Peru
Chile
Rest of South America
Middle East
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
Rest of Middle East
Africa
South Africa
Nigeria
Morocco
Tunisia
