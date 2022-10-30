Cancellation of Obstacle Challenge Macao and Super Kids Macao 2022

MACAU, October 30 - Due to changes to the pandemic, to ensure the safety of the participants, the Sports Bureau announces that Obstacle Challenge Macao and Super Kids Macao 2022, originally scheduled to be held today’s (30 October) afternoon, is now cancelled. Further arrangements will be announced in due course. The Organizers would like to thank the general public for their understanding and cooperation.
