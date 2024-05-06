IAM visits local associations to promote disaster prevention and mitigation work with joint efforts

MACAU, May 6 - As Macao is about to enter the typhoon season, in order to cope with the environmental hygiene conditions possibly brought about by typhoons or storm surges, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has formulated a series of prevention measures and emergency plans. Moreover, collaboration has been made with associations in low-lying areas to establish a close communication and coordination mechanism, promoting disaster prevention and mitigation work with joint efforts.

In mid-April this year, IAM visited the associations of low-lying areas in the northern and southern districts respectively to explain the various countermeasures against the environmental hygiene issues during the typhoon season to the representatives, while learning about the opinions and needs of people living in the districts through the associations. In addition, the associations were provided with disaster relief and cleaning supplies so that they could promptly arrange clean-up work after a typhoon or storm surge or under emergency circumstances. The associations in attendance included: Delegação da Zona Norte da União Geral das Associações dos Moradores de Macau, Associação de Amizade dos Moradores da Zona de Nordeste de Macau, Associação de Confraternização dos Moradores do Bairro do Antigo do Hipódromo Areia Preta e Iao Hon de Macau, Associação de Beneficência e Assistência Mútua dos Moradores do Bairro da Ilha Verde, Associação de Assistência Mútua dos Moradores do Bairro Artur Tamagnini Barbosa, Associação de Beneficência e Assistência Mútua dos Moradores do Bairro Fai Chi Kei de Macau, Delegação da Zona Sul da União Geral das Associações dos Moradores de Macau, Associação de Mútuo Auxílio do Bairro, abrangendo a Rua da Praia do Manduco, Associação de Mútuo Auxílio dos Moradores de Lou Sek Tong, Associação de Mútuo Auxílio dos Moradores da Avenida Almeida Ribeiro, Associação de Mútuo Auxílio do Bairro, abrangendo a Rua Cinco de Outubro and Associação de Mútuo Auxílio dos Moradores da Marginal.

For speedy restoration of environmental hygiene in the city after a typhoon or storm surge, IAM has formulated the “disaster prevention and mitigation emergency plan”. Before the tropical cyclone signal no. 8 is issued, the Macau Residue System Company, Ltd. is coordinated to collect the garbage in the city in advance. After the typhoon, the follow-up work is carried out immediately, including checking the operation conditions of garbage collection facilities and assessing the level of impact on the city, etc. In case of serious circumstances, IAM will activate multiple emergency measures, including setting up temporary garbage collection points and large skips in low-lying areas, and arranging for the disaster relief and support teams to assist in clearance and transport of garbage in affected areas, etc.

IAM hopes that the public can comply with the measures and properly dispose of household solid waste. Before the issue of tropical cyclone signal no. 8, garbage should be temporarily kept at home and it should be discarded after the tropical cyclone signal is cancelled. Priority should be given to handling of perishable household waste and non-household waste should be discarded after the peak of garbage clearance and transport. In addition, it should be ensured that garbage is properly wrapped and discarded in appropriate garbage collection facilities to reduce the pressure and increase the efficiency of garbage clearance and transport.

To raise the awareness of the public and business establishments about the correct way of handling garbage, IAM has been continuously promoting the relevant messages for years. Promotion is also strengthened during the typhoon season through playing the promotional videos and recordings in different media, putting up posters in various districts, placing advertisements in public transport, etc. For more information, please browse the Environment Information Webpage of IAM https://www.iam.gov.mo/macaohygiene.