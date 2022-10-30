CLEAFFER OPENS IT'S FIRST FACTORY OUTLET IN NEW DELHI, INDIA
Cleaffer announces the inauguration of its First Showroom in Delhi. Products from Optimos, TerryCo, Elegancy, & C'Rugs Brands are on display in this Showroom.
Cleaffer Craft is a known brand in Home Furnishing and Soft Decor products range cater to the requirements of Bed, Bath Linen, and Home Decor products.”NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, October 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleaffer Trades Corporation (https://www.cleaffercraft.com) announces the inauguration of its first flagship factory outlet showroom in Paschim Vihar, New Delhi, INDIA. The factory outlet flagship showroom will host all the in-house developed product collections from successful brands such as Optimos (Bedding Collection), TerryCo (Bath Linen Collection), Elegancy (Home Decor Collection of Curtains & Cushions), and C'Rugs (Flooring- Rugs & Carpets Collection).
Upon opening the showroom, Mr. Sanjay Singh, Vice President (Commercial) of Cleaffer Trades Corporation said that this is our first step to bringing our company closer to direct consumers. The company plans to open 4-5 more such showrooms in the Delhi NCR region in the next 12 months and will expand its reach on a PAN INDIA basis by opening 60-75 more factory outlet showrooms across India in the next 3 years time. He also explained that how Cleaffer has been working hard to make its company's motto, "Making Luxury Affordable", a reality for the mid-market segment.
Although all our brands such as Optimos, TerryCo, Elegancy, and C'Rugs contribute to a mass market segment, the raw material that we handpick are of premium quality, therefore, they all give a feel of luxury to the consumer of our products. Moving forward, the company has also decided to expand its distribution reach to South and East India and is in a process of appointing distributors in various states in southern and eastern parts of India.
About Cleaffer Craft:
Cleaffer Craft is a part of Cleaffer Group, which is a diversified group with interests in multi-industry verticals such as Home Furnishing & Hospitality Fabric products, Information Technology, Occupational Safety Products & Equipment, Project and Venture Finance, etc. Cleaffer is the owner of 18+ successful brands, including flagship brands like Optimos, TerryCo, Elegancy, and C'Rugs. Cleaffer Started its home furnishing business journey in 2015 to cater to the requirements of the ever-growing Home Furnishing, Bed, Bath, and Linen products market. In 2019 we started the bed, bath, & linen product lines for the Hospitality Industry in the Middle East and Africa. Since 2019, we have served over 30+ Five Star Hotels. In 2022 we launched Optimos and TerryCo brands in the middle to high categories luxurious segment. Our focus is to provide 100% Pure Premium Cotton products for sheer comfort, style, and elegance.
Optimos Collection is a Bedding Brand that produces 180 TC to 600 TC Premium Cotton and Cotton Blend Bedsheets, Duvet (Comforters), Duvet Covers, Bed Covers, Quilt, and 10 more bedding products. The Bedding Sets are manufactured using 100% Pure Long Staple Cotton or Cotton blend fabric. The designs are exclusive and sizes are the biggest in the Industry.
TerryCo Collection caters to Bath Linen which includes 400 to 750 GSM Terry and Dobbie towels, bath robes, mats, and other linen accessories.
Elegancy brand caters to the requirements of Home Decoration products such as Curtains, Cushions, Sofa Upholstery, etc. There are 300+ designs and color combinations available in this segment.
C'Rugs Brand is known for Flooring solutions and brings beautifully crafted Carpets and Rugs in different designs, sizes, and color combinations.
Cleaffer has been exporting Hotel Bed, and Bath Linen since 2019 and now it has also started exporting home furnishing and home decor merchandise in the home segment as well. The Company is looking for distributors in different regions in the Middle East, Africa, and European markets. The products of Cleaffer Brands are available through online e-commerce site https://www.cleaffercraft.com/shop as well.
For further inquiries please contact us at:
Info@cleaffer.com
+918826018199
Sanjay Singh
Cleaffer Trades Corporation
+91 88260 18199
info@cleaffer.com