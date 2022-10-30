CLEAFFER OPENS IT'S FIRST FACTORY OUTLET IN NEW DELHI, INDIA

FABICORE, RETAIL FACTORY OUTLET OF CLEAFFER BRANDS FABICORE, RETAIL FACTORY OUTLET OF CLEAFFER BRANDS INSIDE CLEAFFER CRAFT LOGO

Cleaffer announces the inauguration of its First Showroom in Delhi. Products from Optimos, TerryCo, Elegancy, & C'Rugs Brands are on display in this Showroom.

Cleaffer Craft is a known brand in Home Furnishing and Soft Decor products range cater to the requirements of Bed, Bath Linen, and Home Decor products.” — Sanjay Singh