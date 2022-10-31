Netflix’s Dubai Bling Star Farhana Bodi Talks About her ex Husband Heroies Havewalla
Farhana Bodi talks about her recent divorce with Canadian born entrepreneur Heroies Havewalla.
Goldpesa (GPO:GPO)DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farhana bodi has been seen on the front cover of several major magazines and publications such as Grazia and Maria Claire but her recent appearance on the No.1 trending Netflix series Dubai Bling seems to be getting attention from viewers around the world!
Whilst she has a vast following of 1.6 million followers on instagram and known for her luxury lifestyle fashion conten, the star hasn't had an easy ride to fame. As a recently divorced single mother of one, Farhana has revealed on the show that she still isn't fully over her ex husband Herioes Havewalla. Who is Herioes Havewalla and why is he so hard to get over? Not many men are born with good looks, a brain and charm but Heroies seems to have it all!
Heroies Havewalla is a Canadian born entrepreneur best known for his role in GoldPesa, a company currently valued at $50 million USD. GoldPesa is a revolutionary new technology company made up of some of the smartest minds in the world and has a mission to create one of the most advanced forms of money the world has ever seen.
