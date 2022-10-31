Submit Release
Influencer Farhana Bodi Features GoldPesa on "Dubai Bling", a Trending Netflix Special

Dubai's top influencers, Farhana Bodi, talks about promoting women in crypto and her partnership with GoldPesa, a unique gold-backed token with upside.

Women in Crypto is a movement which will provide unique opportunities in the world of blockchain technology to women around the world.”
— Farhana Bodi
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No.1 trending TV programme on Netflix, “Dubai Bling” featuring one of Dubai’s top influencers Farhana Bodi is empowering women and changing the way women are perceived in the world of social media. Farhana Bodi, has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram and has a voice and personality on the new reality series that connects with millions of women influencers around the world.

Social Media and influencer marketing is the wave of the future and an efficient and cost effective way for brands to reach their target audience worldwide. People think women influencers simply post sexy pictures on their social media to gain followers and then ask brands to sponsor their lifestyle in order to get in front of this audience. Farhana, disagrees on the show and is on a mission to change this perception by bringing a more intelligent approach which involves creating educational content which promotes brands in an effective and subtle way while providing the viewer with valuable knowledge.

Farhana brings this new and more intelligent approach to her new movement, “Women in Crypto,” which aims to educate women in the world of blockchain technology. Farhana sees cryptocurrency and blockchain technology as a secure means of transferring value rather than simply a quick way to make money. This movement begins with Farhana’s strategic partnership with Shamik Raja, a superquant with 20 years experience and the founder and CEO of GoldPesa.

GoldPesa is featured in episode 8 of Netflix's Dubai Bling where Farhana Bodi presents viewers with $1.4 million in gold bars which is the backbone of the GoldPesa token. GoldPesa is an advanced form of money which uses quantitative science to create a yield on gold.

Dubai Bling | Official Trailer | Now Streaming

