Moonshot Commons Raised Seed Round from HashKey Capital to "break geo-barriers" for the next Gen-Z founders in Web3

Founded by Wharton, Vassar engineering students, Moonshot Commons has recently raised a seed round to "break geo-barriers" for the next Gen-Z founders in Web3. More than 10 top-tier investors and funds participated in this round, including HashKey Capital, Hash Global, Mask Network, IoTex, ChainIDE, Paeonia Ventures, RSS3; in addition to the founders of IOSG, ODaily, and more.

Since inception in 2021, Moonshot's community grew rapidly across the globe. With over 6,000 members, covering 20 university campuses in US and Asia, and partnerships with academia such as Crypto Fintech Lab @ Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Moonshot Commons has incubated 30+ Gen-Z Web3 founders, raising a total of 100 mm USD.

With its new funding round, Moonshot Commons continues to invest in its global community by curating high quality, vetted events: Mafia Mastermind Sessions (past speakers include founders of StepN, EthSign, DODO, Mask Network, RSS3, etc.), bi-annual Hackathons and Apollo Demo Day, and more. Upcoming in November, its 2023W Web3 Hackathon will open applications. Moonshot also plans on investing in technologies for its "graduated" founders to support them in recruiting, fundraising, and more.

Founders and long-time friends Kevin Li and Daniel Tian observe that Web3 enabled many of their scrappy peers living outside of Silicon Valley to build for a global market since Day 1. "With Moonshot, our goal is to end geographic barriers for the next ‘Gen-Z' founders, and become the public infrastructure for smart, scrappy, globally-minded builders," said Kevin and Daniel.

About Moonshot Commons:

Based in Hong Kong, Singapore, and New York, we're a global builder community for Gen-Z engineers in Web 3. Within two years, our founders raised $100m+ from VCs — with many more launching soon!

