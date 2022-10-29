Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks - Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

CASE#: 22A2006176

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Olson                          

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 10/29/22 – 1425 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                           

 

VICTIM: Terrance Spicer

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/29/2022 at approximately 1425 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a male threatening Terrance Spicer with a knife on Main Street in Richford. The male allegedly claimed that he was a law enforcement officer and that he was the new owner of a property on Main St. Neither Spicer nor any of the witnesses on scene have been able to identify this individual. The male was reportedly operating a red Dodge Challenger with a white and blue registration plate which left the area in an unknown direction. Anyone with information regarding this incident or anyone that is able to identify the individual in the attached surveillance picture is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or submit an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

Trooper Nicholas Olson

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

(802) 524-5993

E-mail: Nicholas.Olson@vermont.gov

 

