AMERICANO MEDIA INTERVIEW AVAILABLE: FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP DISCUSSES 2022 MIDTERMs, TWITTER, AND PAUL PELOSI

Americano Media interviewed former President Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago on Friday, and discussed topics relevant to the upcoming midterm elections

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA ADVISORY

Americano Media Group

PHONE NO. (305) 520-9977
Contact: Michael Caputo
Chief Communications Officer, Americano Media Group
mcaputo@americanomedia.com

Americano Media, the nation’s first Spanish language conservative network, interviewed former President Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago on Friday, where he discussed the Republican shift of the Hispanic vote, the midterm elections, and more.

Americano offers news media access to several clips of the former President’s comments. Among the topics the former President discussed are the following:

CLIP #1 TRUMP ON ELON MUSK TAKING CONROL OF TWITTER, WILL HE RETURN?

CLIP #2 TRUMP ON PAUL PELOSI ATTACK AND RISING CRIME RATES

CLIP #3 TRUMP ON HISPANICS, INFLATION & MIDTERMS

CLIP #4 TRUMP ON US HEADING INTO COMMUNISM

CLIP #5 TRUMP: MAR-A-LAGO RAID REMINDS HISPANICS OF COUNTRIES THEY FLED

Trump statements are available and media groups are free to use them as long as the Americano bug is displayed and appropriate attribution is made. Clips are available at the following link:

Americano Media Trump Interview

Americano interviewer Lucia Navarro is also available to discuss her interview with the former President.

The full interview runs 30 minutes and is available with Spanish subtitles. Please contact Americano at 303-378-1020 or media@americanomedia.com.

The interview will run on Americano outlets beginning Sunday, 30 October. The interview will also be available on our app as a video on demand.

Americano Media website: www.americanomedia.com
Americano’s livestream can be accessed on https://gettr.com/user/americanomedia
Access Americano Media’s poll at https:www.americanomediapoll.com


ABOUT AMERICANO:

Founded by Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo, Americano Media Group aims to be the #1 Hispanic focused news outlet globally focused on the over 500 million Spanish speakers globally. AMERICANO MEDIA strives to empower the Hispanic Community through credible and accessible news, frank discussion and constant advocacy all through focused entertainment content that supports Hispanic core values. To learn more about AMERICANO please visit: www.americanomedia.com.

Michael Caputo
Americano Media
+1 305-520-9977
email us here

