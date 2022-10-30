Smash Stopper, the Universal Drain Stopper, is on Kickstarter now until December 14
Smash Stopper is a new multifunctional drain stopper including a telescopic double suction cup. It allows to adapt to most sinks and offers 5 other functions.MACON, FRANCE, October 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smash Stopper is a new innovative multifunctional silicone drain stopper including a telescopic double suction cup. It is a new kind of drain stopper that allows it to adapt to the most sink drains and offers 5 other functions. Millions of drain stoppers are thrown away every year. Most of our drain stoppers are far from perfect and are not very environmentally friendly. Indeed, most of them are very dirty, fragile, ugly and not very functional. They are difficult to wash. Once broken, as they are made of many materials, they are impossible to recycle and end up buried or burned. Smash Stopper offers a smart and funny alternative. The first global pre-orders will take place on Kickstarter until December 14, 2022.
About Smash Stopper: Magic, Fun & Multifunctional:
Its shape has been designed to allow it to replace a maximum of drain stoppers in sinks, washbasins, bathtubs or showers. It is very simple to use: users just have to put it on the drain and press on it or smash it. It's very fun to use. The stopper thus prevents the water to flow but also prevents bad odors from rising in the house. It can be adapted to the vast majority of drains ranging from 10 to 90 mm in diameter. It can also be used to plug some pipes. First, it will be proposed in 3 colors: green, dark blue and gray.
Smash Stopper is easy to store because with its strong double suction cup, it is possible to stick it on all smooth surfaces as metal, glass, plastic or ceramic. It is also possible to hang it on a hook if needed.
Multi-functional, It can also be used as a hooker to hold bag, towel or utensils, as a mug lid to keep a coffee hot, as a door stopper to stop a door, as a sink unblocker to help unclog a sink, a document holder to hold postcards on a fridge or even a spoon holder when users cook.
Durable & Eco-Friendly: Smash Stopper is the latest generation of eco-friendly silicone drain stopper for most sinks.
Smash Stopper is made to help us to preserve Nature by drastically reducing waste, by replacing unrecyclable broken caps by offering a durable & 100% recyclable alternative. It is a single-component product and therefore easy to identify and recycle. Indeed, Smash Stopper is made from a durable and easily recyclable silicone. It can be used for years and can be 100% recyclable when used as insulation. It can also be used with the other functions it offers if it is no longer used as a drain stopper.
Smash Stopper was designed & invented by the French designer Yannick Hesch (www.hesch.fr). He thinks that making eco-responsible products is a way to educate people to behave in an eco-responsible way. It will be produce, distribute and sell by the company Zunik.
About Zunik (www.zunik.fr):
The manufacturing & marketing will be led by the brand Zunik which already offers many innovative & fun products for the home. Zunik intends to propose many other fun and practical objects in the future. Zunik works primarily for the development of innovative everyday objects for the kitchen and home.
About Yannick Hesch:
Yannick Hesch was born in France. He studied at the European Design Institute in France and obtained a Master of Industrial Design at the University of Salford in England. He has worked for more than 20 years as an industrial designer and graphic designer. He works between Lyon and Paris and has already advised more than 300 companies.
He is passionate about everyday objects because he thinks that one lives better when one is surrounded by beautiful and good objects. He likes cooking and that why he has invented Oriboard, Meomitt, Parisiana & Scrubbio. He has already won many awards for his work, including 4 medals at the Lépine International Competition.
Link to the Kickstarter Campaign: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hesch/smash-stopper-multifunctional-magic-universal-drain-stopper?ref=5tp6y7
