Nonprofit ICU Formed To Provide Intensive Care For Nonprofits
Start, manage, and grow your nonprofit with lower expenses, less stress, higher revenues and greater impact.
Let’s get to work and make sure that your nonprofit accomplishes far more than you have ever imagined possible!”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, October 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cost of nonprofit failure is steep: if your nonprofit doesn’t succeed, your mission likely won’t be accomplished any time soon. The pain and suffering you were trying to alleviate from the world will continue largely unchecked. The positivity you intend to share with the world will never reach the numerous people who are receptive to your message and ready to take part in your programs and contribute to your cause.
— Nonprofit ICU Founder Dr. Kerry Kriger
Nonprofit ICU is a consultancy created to keep nonprofits out of the nonprofit emergency room, or even worse, the nonprofit graveyard, which is where the vast majority of the nonprofits that have ever been founded have ended up.
Nonprofit ICU Founder Dr. Kerry Kriger gained his real-world nonprofit experience as the leader of SAVE THE FROGS!, one of the world’s most recognized environmental nonprofits. "My experience from 15 years in the nonprofit world helps nonprofits significantly reduce the time it takes to get up and running, and increases their likelihood of success. We assist nonprofits in a multitude of ways, primarily focused on website development, fundraising, technology, graphic design, volunteer management, legal filings, marketing, communications, automations, and program development", says Dr. Kriger.
Website Development
Your website is the single most important piece of technology your nonprofit has. We help nonprofits build low-cost, beautiful websites that work around the clock to educate supporters; attract volunteers; inspire donations; process payments; convey trust and authority; and serve as the main point of contact with your growing supporter base.
Fundraising
Fundraising is critical to mission success. We help nonprofits build powerful and secure donation pages housed inside their own websites. We advise on grant writing, membership programs, donation appeal letters, finding and thanking donors, and peer to peer fundraising. Our goal is that your nonprofit achieves financial stability as quickly as possible.
Technology
Don’t waste your time researching every technology option out there, or spending weeks migrating from one poorly chosen, over-priced software to another. We advise on which technologies you should use for your website, bookkeeping, data management, CRM, email marketing, social media management, graphic design, video and audio editing, payment processing and more.
Graphic Design
On top of providing graphic design services, we will direct you to the best places to learn graphic design; how to get free and discounted design software; and how to find more high-calibre graphic design volunteers than you know what to do with.
Volunteer Management
Whether you are seeking volunteers or trying to figure out how to manage your existing volunteers, we can help you set up systems to ensure a steady stream of productive volunteers…many of who will be so happy they’ll also donate to your cause.
Legal Filings
Don’t get swamped in paperwork. We do not provide legal advice but we can suggest what filings you should consider submitting; where you can find bookkeepers, accountants and attorneys, and how you should track and stay on top of your legal obligations.
Marketing & Communications
We will help you develop clear and consistent marketing & communications that captivate and engage your donors, volunteers and potential supporters. From enhancing your website copy, to developing a strategy for your email campaigns, social media posts and even press releases, we integrate the best technology with proven principles on why, when and how to market your cause and communicate your mission.
Automations
Let’s face it. If you do everything yourself you will burn out, get behind and maybe even give up. If you hire staff or contractors for every little task you’ll burn through your funding and spend too much time training new hires. And while volunteers get a lot done, they won’t be there for you 24/7 (or anywhere close to that). We will help you set up automated systems that work for you around the clock, reducing your workload, and ensuring a consistent experience for your supporters.
Program Development
We draw on our decade plus of real-world nonprofit experience to help ensure your programs are successful in terms of both attendance and accomplishment. From educational initiatives to campaigning for legal changes; from organizing online events to getting boots on the ground, we’ve got you covered.
The benefits of nonprofit success are numerous: personal growth, happiness, and fulfillment; opportunities to meet, learn from and work with the brightest minds and the most passionate people in your field; the thrill of inspiring kids, educating your fellow citizens, winning your most important campaign; getting paid to do what you love, and maybe even seeing your nonprofit featured in famous publications.
Let’s get to work and make sure that your nonprofit accomplishes far more than you have ever imagined possible!
"Dr. Kriger founded the international nonprofit organization SAVE THE FROGS! in 2008, and in 13 years, has built it into a financially transparent, influential, and worldwide treasure of knowledge for any and all who care for amphibians and what they mean to the world’s future."
-- Dr. Margot Fass, A Frog House
Kerry Kriger, Ph.D.
Nonprofit ICU
+1 725-867-7425
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other