Solarus Technologies’ Matthew Nikravesh Named a CRN 2022 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leader
CRN Celebrates the Up-and-Comers of the IT Channel
While this is an individual award, it really speaks volumes about the team that has been built around me at Solarus Technologies. Without them, none of this would have been possible.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solarus Technologies announced today that Matthew Nikravesh, President and Co-founder, was named a 2022 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leader by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company.
— Matthew Nikravesh
The third-annual Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list honors exceptional individuals who drive their company’s growth and strategic direction today and are poised to be tomorrow’s channel innovators. It includes rising star executives, managers and directors, 40 years of age or younger, who demonstrate clear leadership qualities in their roles at integrators, VARs, MSPs and other IT solution provider organizations.
As President of Solarus, Matthew sets the company vision, mission and strategy; oversees day-to-day operations; establishes and maintains all partnerships and focuses on the sales and growth of the organization. He also acts as a strategic advisor to a small subset of accounts. Most recently Matthew and the leadership team have been hyper-focused on the growth of the business, which operates on the EOS® Framework.
“CRN’s Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list pays tribute to the IT channel visionaries and trailblazers who are ushering in the next era of the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We would like to formally congratulate the individuals featured on this year’s list for bringing fresh ideas and innovations that exemplify the very best of what the IT channel has to offer.”
The Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list will be featured in the December issue of CRN Magazine and can be found at crn.com/NextGenSPLeaders.
About Solarus Technologies
Solarus Technologies is a Managed Services and Cloud Services Provider based in New York, NY, that offers small- and mid-sized businesses and NGOs a full range of 24/7 IT support services, including managed IT services, security services, network architecture, cloud services & Microsoft365, wireless access, phone systems, hardware/software procurement, cabling, telecom expense management, and consulting. Founded in 2012 to offer a superior alternative to the “one-size-fits-all” approach to IT, we provide custom solutions to clients both nationally and internationally and maintain exclusive partnerships with some of the industry’s leading and best-of-breed vendors.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.
