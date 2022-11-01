Hawaii Dental Service Launches Virtual Visits Delivered by TeleDentistry.com. 24/7/365 Access to Emergency Dental Care

Hawaii Dental Service members can now access Emergency Dental care delivered by Teledentistry.com 24/7/365.

Hawaii Dental Service Launches HDS Virtual Visits Delivered by TeleDentistry.com.

New Service Provides 24/7/365 Access to Emergency Dental Care

Hawaii Dental Service (HDS) members now have access to emergency dental care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week – even when their regular dentist is unavailable, thanks to a new partnership between HDS and TeleDentistry.com, a leading national telehealth provider of virtual dental care. This new, valuable service is a covered benefit for members whose plans include coverage for oral exams but is not available for Medicaid or Medicare beneficiaries at this time.

This convenient service is ideal to receive clinical guidance during dental emergencies or if members need access to a dentist after-hours. For example, if patients face a late-night dental emergency, on a weekend or holiday, they may be unsure if they should go to the emergency room or wait until the next business day to see their local dentist. HDS members can now be assured of all-day virtual access to a licensed Hawaii dentist with the new HDS Virtual Visits delivered by Teledentistry.com.

“HDS continues to implement convenient and innovative dental services for our members. Our partnership with Teledentistry.com will help members get immediate attention without visiting the ER if they are experiencing a dental emergency and cannot reach their regular dentist,” said Dr. Diane Paloma, President and CEO of Hawaii Dental Service.

Members can access HDS Virtual Visits by following three simple steps. They can visit the HDS Virtual Visits patient portal at HawaiiDentalService.com or call 1-866-302-0114, fill out any necessary online forms, and then connect with a Teledentistry.com dentist to begin their consultation. After the consultation, TeleDentistry.com will refer the HDS member to a local in-network HDS dentist for further treatment or followup – allowing HDS participating dentists to expand the scope of their services with TeleDentistry.com’s around-the-clock support.

“Teledentistry.com is dedicated to improving access to dental care. Our team of dentists are ready to help with a virtual consultation, prescribe medications as appropriate, and then refer them to a local in-network dentist for regular care,” said Dr. Vilas Sastry CEO of Teledentistry.com.

“We are proud to partner with Hawaii Dental Service to help support their members with a virtual dentist anytime, anywhere.”

Members can use the HDS Virtual Visits service when they:

• are having a dental emergency and do not have access to a dentist;

• need access to a dentist consultation after-hours; or

• need a consult with a dentist without leaving home or while traveling.

HDS Virtual Visits do not replace your regular dentist exams, cleanings, or followup care. More information on Hawaii Dental Service (HDS)

Virtual Visits is available at HawaiiDentalService.com.

About Hawaii Dental Service

Hawaii Dental Service (HDS) is the leading dental benefits provider in the state, serving nearly one million residents throughout Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan. It has the largest network of dentists, with more than 95 percent of Hawaii’s licensed, practicing dentists participating with HDS.

As a nonprofit founded in Hawaii in 1962, HDS is committed to making quality oral health care affordable and accessible. Employers who offer HDS dental plans to their employees represent Hawaii's diverse industries, companies, unions, associations, and nonprofit organizations. HDS also offers dental plans for individuals and families. HDS has been a part of Delta Dental, the nation’s largest and most experienced dental insurance benefits provider, since 1966. This affiliation gives members access to a nationwide network of participating dentists. For more information, please visit HawaiiDentalService.com.

About TeleDentistry.com

Teledentistry.com is a leading telehealth provider of virtual dental care serving millions of patients. Teledentistry.com provides virtual dental consultations throughout the USA, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Teledentistry.com’s continuing innovations in the telehealth sector improve access to dental care whether during a dental emergency, consultation, or remotely assisted care. Dental emergencies can happen at any given time, and as concerns continue to grow about the current pandemic, virtual dental visits are not only encouraged, but welcomed.

Teledentistry.com’s network of licensed dentists are available 24/7 to provide virtual dental consultations to patients regardless of their location. Teledentistry.com provides a timely and essential value-added benefit to insurance companies, their members, and their network of providers. For more information, please visit www.teledentistry.com