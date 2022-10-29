Simplifying Accounts Payable (AP) and Accounts Receivable (AR) process with AI / ML backed APAR

An AI based Accounts Co-worker for the IT services and Talent Management service providers. With its inbuilt OCR capabilities, APAR extracts data seamlessly and pushes it to your desired ERP in a fraction of time allowing the accounts teams to focus on more productive needs of the business.

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NAM Info Inc., an IT services and Talent Management company, today announced the foray into AI space with the launch of APAR an Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable AI co-worker, jointly developed in partnership with Finance Tech Unlimited, a pioneer in AI based accounting solutions on E42, an award-winning no-code AI platform.

APAR – is focused on the Talent Management industry requirements where multi layered partnerships are a necessity considering the demands of the various industries for technology developing community. The challenge identified is for AP & AR job functions to work seamlessly and to maximum potential, APAR AI co-worker helps businesses with –

Optimal Utilization of Working Capital

Efficient AR Collection

Plugging Revenue Leakage

Developing Real Time Dashboards

"Identifying & creating logical relationships between Billing & Payments based on our long experience in the field of Talent Management is the genesis of development of APAR, AI digital co-worker. Data points for better revenue management and decision making for the CXO while easing work of the team members was the focus areas. Once APAR co-worker is in place the team can work on more strategic initiatives," said Vinay Mahajan, CEO & President, NAM Info Inc.

"Our AI co-workers fuel the journey of digital transformation in AP & AR job functions to move from data entry towards real time data driven decision making," said Aloysius Deepak, Chief Revenue Officer, Finance Tech Unlimited.

"The possibilities that these Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable AI workers bring for enterprises looking at automating their finance function are limitless – we're excited to collaborate with and help enterprises across the globe, embrace intelligent automation with APAR," said Animesh Samuel, CEO and Co-Founder, E42.

About NAM Info Inc: NAM Info Inc. (NAM) is a leading Technology & Services delivery and talent management organization operating in the software field for over twenty years. NAM provides strategic partnerships in areas of technology staff augmentation with a focus on value-adding talent. The talent force of IT professionals provides the necessary technical and business acumen for organizational success.

About Finance Tech Unlimited: Finance Tech Unlimited (FTUL) is an amalgamation of finance and technology. FTUL has developed AI co-workers who specialize in Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable job functions. The aim is to make jobs easy so humans can reach their maximum potential.

About E42:

E42 is the world's leading no-code AI-NLP-powered cognitive process automation (CPA) platform to build multifunctional AI workers that automate complex people and process-centric functions driving enterprise cognition across processes.

