Jennifer S. Wilkov Finalizes Lineup for the 2022 October Speak Up Women Conference

Speak Up Women Announces October Conference with Returning Emcee Karith Foster and Our Spectacular Agenda & Lineup of Keynote & Featured Speakers & Panel Discussions That Will Talk About the Importance of Speaking Up At Home, In the Workplace, and For Causes She Cares About Plus Advocating For Yourself and Others, The Cure for Imposter Syndrome, The Words You Use, Taking the Division Out of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Redefining Motherhood, Resilience, Giving Voice to the Disabled, and More

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer S. Wilkov, multi #1 international best-selling award-winning author, founder, and CEO of Speak Up World LLC, (http://www.SpeakUpWomen.com), announces the agenda and lineup of speakers for the 2022 October Global Speak Up Women Conference virtually online on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Starting at 9 AM EST, participants from around the world will engage in virtual talks about the importance of speaking up in women's personal and professional relationships and for causes she cares about to create change where change is necessary.

Conversations at the Speak Up Women Conference (https://conference.SpeakUpWomen.com) will include discussions on self-care, the words you use to speak up, the confidence, courage and commitment to speak up, Imposter Syndrome, introverts and extroverts, overcoming sexual assault, taking the division out of DEI, executive presence, redefining motherhood, giving voice and validity to the disabled, and speaking up when it counts most – against all odds.

The conference will be hosted and produced by Jennifer S. Wilkov. Ms. Wilkov leads the Speak Up Women Community platform which is the #1 search result according to Google out of the 1.2 – 3 trillion results for the search term "Speak Up Women," before Forbes, The Harvard Business Review, CNBC, Diversity Woman Magazine, The UN, The California Conference for Women, and more.

"Speak Up Women is the #1 resource for women who want to speak up in their lives for the lives they imagine. Let the speakers and sessions at the Speak Up Women Conference show every woman not just how to do it, but the rewards that await them when they do," says Wilkov.

Karith Foster, CEO at INVERSITY™ Solutions, Speaker, and Author of the best-selling book You Can Be Perfect or You Can Be Happy, will be the returning phenomenal emcee.

The lineup is led by keynotes from Ms. Wilkov, Karith Foster, Jessica Cording, a dietitian, health coach and two-time author, and Maureen Zappala, an award-winning speaker, author, and the founder of High Altitude Strategies.

The agenda for this one-day spectacular event includes the following keynote and featured speakers and panelists:

Jennifer S. Wilkov – Opening Keynote: The Time Is Now!



Jessica Cording – Morning Keynote: Self-Care Isn't Selfish



Panel Discussion: Use Your Words

Debra Driscoll – Moderator, Use Your Words Panel

Mina Raver – Panelist, Use Your Words Panel

Lucinda Cross – Panelist, Use Your Words Panel

Isabelle Zimmerman – Panelist, Use Your Words Panel

Stefanie Schornsheim – Speak Up: The Confidence Factor

Hillary Gooden – Speak Up: Find Your Voice

Maureen Zappala – Lunchtime Keynote: Imposter Syndrome

Panel Discussion: Imposter Syndrome

Jasmine Mbye – Moderator, Imposter Syndrome

Vivian Garcia-Tunon, Panelist, Imposter Syndrome

Imani Reynolds, Panelist, Imposter Syndrome

Mikalee Byerman – Introverts & Extroverts at Work

Christine Perkett - No More Silence… Speak Up!

Karith Foster - Afternoon Keynote: DEI Without Division

Joanna Lovering – Executive Presence

Vanessa Broers – Redefining Motherhood: Reclaiming Your Voice After Giving Birth

Danielle Sheypuk, Ph.D. – Every Body's Voice Matters

Martha Elena Nino – Speaking Up Against All Odds

The Make A Difference Award will be presented at the end of the conference to recognize a woman, company or organization who is making a difference in our world by speaking up personally, professionally, and/or for a cause or that supports women with an opportunity to speak up and is an inspiration to other women to speak up.

"It is a privilege to host these amazing women who will be speaking up during the October 2022 Speak Up Women Conference on Saturday," says Wilkov. "They are an inspiration for women everywhere to speak up so they can live the lives they imagine. Through their talks and panel conversations, they will share their passionate reasons about why speaking up is important and why the time to do it… is now."

To register for the Speak Up Women Conference on Saturday, October 29, 2022, go to https://www.SpeakUpWomen.com.

About Jennifer S. Wilkov.

Jennifer is a multi #1 international best-selling award-winning author, a TED/keynote speaker, a producer, an award-winning freelance writer, a respected book business and entertainment development consultant, and entrepreneur.

In May 2016, after successfully producing the inaugural Speak Up Women Conference at the United Nations in New York City, she completed the Grand Canyon Rim to Rim hike in a single day, 23.5 miles in 15.5 hours. In July 2016, she summited Mt. Kilimanjaro and came down to a life-threatening cancer diagnosis of Advanced Stage IV Non Small Cell Lung Cancer in November 2016. For the next 5 years, she lived and nearly died and came back again through seven near-death experiences, including five of them in 2019 alone. She has miraculously recovered and continues to encourage others, especially women, to live their lives to the fullest. She is a beacon to remind them that they have the right to remain fabulous, no matter what the situations, circumstances, or experiences they are challenged by.

Jennifer fans the flames of the Human Spirit in each audience member and empowers them to tell their stories, express them transparently, leap powerfully into their lives and, at last, live the lives they've imagine.

The Speak Up Women Conference is a one-day immersive offered twice a year in the spring and fall. As a result of her miraculous recovery from Advanced Stage IV Non Small Cell Lung Cancer including seven near-death experiences between 2017 and 2019, with five of them in 2019 alone, Ms. Wilkov is committed to helping women everywhere speak up in their personal and professional relationships and for causes they care about to help them live the lives they imagine today.

Her mission with Speak Up Women is to help women overcome their fears of speaking up, whether for a social cause or a personal or professional goal through a series of virtual women's conferences and events and a community devoted to women's empowerment and self-expression. It's a new community for women to connect, collaborate, create, and celebrate each other amongst colleagues and friends. It helps women connect with like-minded individuals in support of mutually aligned interests, passions, and values.

For more information, go to https://SpeakUpWomen.com.

