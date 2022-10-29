Hoyer: The Survival of Our Democracy Depends on Our Ability to Conduct Safe and Secure Elections

erica Vote Act and the need to protect our democracy by conducting safe and secure elections. To read the post, click here or see below: Medium The Survival of Our Democracy Depends on Our

Elections

By House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer

October 29, 2022

The survival of American democracy depends not only on the outcome of our elections but also on how they are conducted. I have seen disruptions in our elections threaten to derail our democratic system, and that’s why twenty years ago today, I led the effort to enact the Help America Vote Act (HAVA). This milestone anniversary ought to remind us that we can take proactive steps to improve the accuracy and accessibility of our elections. In fact, we must if our bold democratic experiment is to continue.

HAVA was born of bipartisan cooperation following a period of great stress on our election systems. From faulty voting machines to “hanging chads,” the 2000 presidential election revealed weaknesses in our electoral system. Worse, it demonstrated how these defects could put our democratic process in jeopardy. The inconclusive election results in 2000 left our government institutions racked with uncertainty for weeks and damaged Americans’ confidence in their democracy for far longer.

From its inception, HAVA’s success relied on bipartisanship. In the wake of the 2000 election, former Republican President Gerald Ford and former Democratic President Jimmy Carter co-chaired the National Commission on Federal Election Reform (NCFER) to come up with potential solutions to restore the public’s faith in our elections. I worked with them to formulate these recommendations and incorporate them into HAVA, and I was proud to help bring together a bipartisan group of lawmakers to pass that legislation through both the House and Senate with overwhelming majorities. Ultimately, President George W. Bush signed HAVA into law twenty years ago.

Two decades later, we still benefit from HAVA, a law that Washington Post journalist David Broder heralded at the time as, “the most significant piece of federal election law since the Voting Rights Act.” The law has provided billions of dollars to states over the years to modernize their voting equipment and replace the unreliable machines that compromised ballots in 2000.

From creating centralized voting databases to expanding provisional ballot access, HAVA established requirements that make elections more accessible and more transparent. The law also created the independent, bipartisan Election Assistance Commission (EAC), which has worked with states to develop standards and best practices that improve our elections. During the COVID-19 pandemic, for instance, the EAC worked closely with the U.S. Postal Service to ensure that more Americans than ever before had access to secure mail-in and absentee voting. Indeed, HAVA stands among the most important pieces of voting rights legislation in a generation. Voting rights can’t stop at the ballot box; they must ensure that once cast, those ballots are counted fairly and accurately.

The act of voting helps ensure that our government remains accountable to those it serves. If our candidate or party wins a race, we cherish the victory. If they lose, we accept the results because we know we’ll have another chance to make our voices heard in the next election. When Americans lose faith that their vote will count, however, they begin to doubt that our political system is, as President Lincoln once said, “of the people, by the people, for the people.”

Consequently, HAVA must be able to adapt to new challenges. Over the last decade, however, unreliable and inadequate funding has restricted the EAC’s ability to test modern voting technologies and develop new standards that address concerns that simply didn’t exist twent