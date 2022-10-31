The Robin Foundation-Project Opioid South Florida Provide-BSO-Provide Free Opioid Emergency Kits To Local Business
The Foundation’s partnership with BSO and Project Opioid South Florida is to distribute and train individuals/businesses on the use of Narcan to reduce the death rate from an opioid overdose.”POMPANO BEACH, FL., UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Robin Foundation, in partnership with Project Opioid South Florida and the Broward Sherriff’s Office (BSO) is distributing Free Opioid Emergency Kits to local businesses in Pompano Beach. Chris Cavallo stated that "led by Regional Director Lisa Keeler "Project Opioid South Florida is sponsoring this effort so they truly deserve the credit for this initiative"
These Kits consist of four (4) boxes of Narcan in each kit. They have been made available at The Race Trac Gas Station/Convenience Store and The Saxon Wall Supermarket (“Supermarket”) in Pompano Beach by Project Opioid South Florida. Both businesses’ granted permission for these kits to be placed on the exterior walls to curb the overdoses in Pompano Beach. The public are allowed to take the Narcan in case of an overdose emergency that may occur while at/near the Convenience Store or Supermarket.
The Robin Foundation identified during correspondence with BSO that overdose victims use/need an average of four (4) Narcan sprays. Chris Cavallo, Founder of the Robin Foundation noted that during their work with a local detox center, a patient who had already been administered four (4) Narcan nasal sprays was brought to the detox center from a rural area. The center had to use two (2) additional sprays to stabilize the patient en-route to the emergency room. An aggregate of six (6) nasal sprays was administered over a 45-minute time frame to preserve the overdose victim’s life until she was transferred to a local emergency room. This influences the decision to provide a minimum of two (2) boxes in response to each request. Robin Foundation’s volunteer staff are instructed to provide individuals with an average of two (2) to four (4) Narcan boxes, each containing two nasal sprays.
In 2021, over 108,000 individuals died from opioid overdose, including prescription opioids, heroin, and illicitly manufactured fentanyl. South Florida has been affected gravely, with Pompano Beach recording more victims than other parts of the region. Robin Foundation and its partners distribute these nasal sprays for FREE to individuals to administer in emergencies when the victim cannot immediately access medical assistance. The “Opioid Kits” being placed are not locked and are accessible to members of the public in cases of emergency. The Foundation and its partners are committed to saving the lives of overdose victims and creating awareness about the dangerous side effects of opioids and fentanyl analogs.
The distribution of Narcan is a measure to curb the effect of overdoses, especially fentanyl, a drug that is gaining popularity on the streets of South Florida. Fentanyl is about fifty (50) times stronger than morphine or heroin, with analogs such as Isotonitazene (ISO). ISO was synthesized in the 1950s to treat pain but was rarely used because of its dangerous side effects. The community and youths especially must be educated on the risks associated with using these drugs. There is also a collective responsibility to assist overdose victims and provide Narcan supplies to persons at risk of an overdose. It is advised that once opioid overdose has been identified, on-scene individuals should administer the Nasal spray by inserting the tip of the nozzle into the victim’s nostrils before pressing the red plunger. Narcan is a temporary fix to reverse opioid overdoses. Consequently, it is important to get medical help even after administering the Narcan nasal spray.
The Robin Foundation and Project Opioid South Florida in partnership will continue to supply the public with Narcan, Opioid Emergency Kits, and Training whenever and wherever there is a request. The Foundation in partnership with Project Opioid is committed to ensuring that there are always Narcan nasal sprays in the Opioid Emergency Kits that are being placed. Project Opioid South Florida and the BSO are undertaking the distribution of opioid emergency kits in areas most affected by the opioid pandemic. The distribution will cover as many businesses as possible in not only in Broward County but also in Palm Beach and Miami, Dade. In support of this distribution, the Foundation will also provide Free Training to businesses and other organizations possessing Narcan.
Chris Cavallo appreciates the BSO for being on the front lines in providing Narcan to victims and persons at risk. The involvement of the BSO is a commendable feat considering their direct contact with those in need within Broward County. The Foundation’s partnership with BSO and Project Opioid is to distribute and train individuals/businesses on the use of Narcan to reduce the death rate from an opioid overdose. It is acknowledged that the results will only materialize over time. Nevertheless, the trio is committed to improving the lives of members of the communities they serve.
The vision is to provide the tools to enable victims of opioid overdoses to live better lives, irrespective of their status in society. The Foundation also is a referral source for those in need due to addiction and mental health challenges and who are seeking help/guidance in their recovery journey. It is noted that the involvement of the Robin Foundation in the distribution of Narcan is based on its certification by the Florida Department of Family Services as a Narcan Distributor in Florida. The team’s focus is on building a collaborative network within the counties to reduce drug overdose and save the lives of victims.
The Robin Foundation began as a promise but has evolved into a commitment to training individuals on how to administer Narcan while creating awareness about opioids. It is a non-profit organization that seeks to prevent individuals from experiencing the pain of losing a loved one due to their individual battle with addiction. You can participate in this initiative through donations, volunteer services, or signing up for training sessions. Donations received are used to support those afflicted individuals within the South Florida community. When you participate in this program, you feature in the success story of recovering victims.
If you know any organization wanting to receive FREE NARCAN, FREE TRAINING, and or Opioid Emergency Kits you can contact the Robin Foundation at Info@robinfoundation.org or call (954) 310-0382
