Amazon Bans Book by Prominent Koranic Scholar Ibn Warraq

The Islam in Islamic Terrorism: The Importance of Beliefs, Ideas, and Ideology by Ibn Warraq Easy Meat: Inside Britain’s Grooming Gang Scandal by Peter McLoughlin

No text, religious or otherwise, should ever be above criticism.” — Rebecca Bynum, publisher, New English Review Press

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, October 28, 2022, Amazon removed one of the most important books of Koranic exegesis: "The Islam in Islamic Terrorism: The Importance of Beliefs, Ideas, and Ideology" by the renowned Koranic scholar, Ibn Warraq.

Ibn Warraq has been hailed as a scholar of great integrity, courage and intelligence by our century’s towering figure in Near Eastern Studies, the late Bernard Lewis of Princeton University. Ayaan Hirsi Ali credits him with inspiring her work, and Douglas Murray calls Warraq “one of the great heroes of our time.” This book showcases Warraq's impeccable scholarship as he refutes the numerous superficial explanations given for Islamic terror and elucidates fourteen centuries of Islamic theology and thought. The book contains an extensive bibliography, footnotes and index.

"Just as Biblical exegesis cannot be accused of promoting hatred of Christians, neither can honest criticism of the Islamic holy texts be a cause of hatred," said New English Review Press publisher Rebecca Bynum. "No text, religious or otherwise, should ever be above criticism. It is very disturbing that Amazon would take it upon itself to ban a book by such an eminent scholar who has spent his entire life studying Islam. His work is the gold standard on this subject."

Amazon’s banning of the Warraq book follows on the heels of their earlier banning of another NER Press title, "Easy Meat: Inside Britain’s Grooming Gang Scandal" by Peter McLoughlin, which chronicles the actions, or rather the inaction, of the police, social services, justice system and government in the face of the widespread phenomenon of very young British girls being groomed and then pimped out and held in virtual sex slavery by gangs of grown men. Lately, the British press has been filled with trial after trial, as these men finally face justice after British officials had turned a blind eye to the phenomenon for over twenty-five years. The officials did this for fear of being called racist, losing their jobs, and/or becoming social outcasts due to the race and religion of the perpetrators, which naturally should have had no bearing on the administration of justice. As Theodore Dalrymple commented: “Those who think that political correctness is only a harmless absurdity perpetrated by intellectuals will soon be laughing on the other side of their face when they read this book.”

No specific reason has been given for the removal of these books. NER Press appealed and that appeal was denied within two hours. "The Islam in Islamic Terrorism" had been on sale since May of 2017 and "Easy Meat" since March of 2016. Both had over 85% five-star ratings and both sold well. Mr. Warraq is the author of 17 books and "The Islam in Islamic Terrorism" was also translated into Korean.

“Our books will continue to be sold elsewhere," added Ms. Bynum. "It is my hope that with Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, the extreme censorship to which we have been subjected over the past several years will begin to abate. There is no freedom at all without freedom of thought and the freedom to express those thoughts."