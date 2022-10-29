There were 362 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,989 in the last 365 days.
Assistant Secretary Stewart Travels to Japan and the Republic of Korea
October 29, 2022, 12:34 GMT
From October 29th-November 5th Assistant Secretary for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance, Mallory Stewart will travel to Tokyo, Japan and Seoul, Republic of Korea to discuss extended deterrence, arms control, missile defense, outer space security, and emerging technologies. While in the Republic of Korea she will participate in the 21st Republic of Korea – United Nations Joint Conference on Disarmament and Non-proliferation Issues.
