'The science behind acupuncture,' a report from San Luis Obispo's Intuitive Acupuncture

Acupuncture is an ancient healing practice that was first documented in China during the Ming Dynasty. Some anthropologists believe there is evidence that a form of primitive acupuncture was used during Neolithic times. Despite, or maybe because of, its ancient roots, the effectiveness of modern-day acupuncture is being supported by scientific research. Intuitive Acupuncture in San Luis Obispo has summarized some of the most recent studies that help explain why acupuncture is effective for helping with so many conditions.

Although acupuncture has been around for a very long time, it only started gaining popularity in the United States following former president, Richard Nixon's, visit to China in the 1970s. Since then, the practice has become so accepted in the United States to the point it is now covered by many medical insurance plans and by Medicare since January 2020.

Stringent training is required to become a licensed acupuncturist and many licensed acupuncturists are also educated with degrees in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Today, acupuncture is practiced in pain management, dentistry, veterinary medicine, as well as for a wide range of human medical and emotional circumstances.

Two thorough summaries of the science that makes acupuncture a highly-effective science-based treatment for a variety of conditions that are recommended by the San Luis Obispo acupuncture clinic are:


