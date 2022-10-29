UCLA Football Homecoming Game to Feature Skydive Performance by Team Fastrax™

On Saturday, October 29th, 2022, the UCLA Bruins Homecoming game will feature a special patriotic performance by Team Fastrax™. The Bruins are in the Pac-12 Conference at the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision level.

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saturday, October 29th, 2022, at 7:30 pm PT the UCLA Bruins will face off against Stanford for their Homecoming game.

Bruins fans are surely hoping for a win after last's week's loss to Oregon. The team is 7-1 so far this season and has a seven-game win streak at home. The Bruins have also won the last four home Pac-12 Conference games played in the Rose Bowl Stadium.

Team Fastrax™ will help make the homecoming game unforgettable with their fan favorite American Flag skydive demonstration. As the National Anthem plays, four members of Team Fastrax™ will jump in with two of their majestic 1,100 sq. ft. American Flags, and two red, white and blue streamers.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the action the fans will get to see today." commented John Hart, owner of Start Skydiving, and Founder of Team Fastrax™. "UCLA is having a great season so far, and we can't wait to see how it all plays out!"

According to the UCLA website, in addition to the Team Fastrax™ appearance, pre-game festivities will include a UCLA Marching Band Performance, and UCLA Non-Football Student-Athlete Runout. In-game entertainment will include Alterraun Verner Honorary Captain Recognition, UCLA Title IX 50th Anniversary Celebration, Veteran of the Game Recognition, UCLA Dance Team Performance and UCLA Faculty/Staff Celebration.

For more information on the game or for tickets, visit the UCLA Bruins website.

To schedule a Team Fastrax™ performance at your next event, go to the Team Fastrax™ website.

Team Fastrax™ dedicates every performance to a fallen hero. They may be gone but are never forgotten. This performance by Team Fastrax™ is dedicated Army Sgt. Maurice Keith Fortune, who died October 29th, 2004, serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom. For more information on Army Sgt. Maurice Keith Fortune, visit the Military Times website.

Team Fastrax™, sponsored by SELECTiON.COM®, is the most ambitious professional skydiving team in the world. The team has a roster of more than twenty-nine active members, with a collective of more than 300,000 skydives. Team Fastrax™ has performed exhibition skydives all over the world for audiences large and small as a patriotic display or as a product promotion.

SELECTiON.COM® is a nationwide provider of criminal and pre-employment background screenings, also referred to as a Consumer Reporting Agency. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, SELECTiON.COM® is a veteran-owned company that has been in business since 1991 and offers more than 35 background and data collection services.

