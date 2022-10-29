Submit Release
Singer/songwriter Ed Gumbrecht Delivers Soulful Music for the '22 Fall Season

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, an original song arrives from Ed Gumbrecht, announcing a new season of resonant and expressive music. Make Us Wise became available on all streaming services starting at midnight, 10/29/22. In a year where the standard fare of catchy and campy music feels out of sync with the times, Gumbrecht delivers a refined alternative.

The song is a meditation on loss and the comforts of relationships. It suits a middle sensibility, neither too bright nor too somber. With a bassy melody and spare acoustic production, it has an intimate friendly quality. Its message is poignantly ripe for the season.

Make Us Wise as a single release is a prelude to Gumbrecht's upcoming album, Enter the Muses (out in November) -- a textured panoramic rendering of modern life's cares and surprises. His February 2022 release, Colorshow, revealed the artist as a poetic storyteller. His new album presents a deeper and more evocative collection of songs.  

Gumbrecht's growing oeuvre contains a harvest of music that will leave you feeling encouraged and alive in any season. Fans of the songwriter, folk rock, rock and country genres especially should listen, and add Make Us Wise and Enter the Muses to your Fall playlists. 

