US RTE 2 - ALBURGH

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

US Route 2 near Middle Rd is closed in the NB lande and US Route 2 near VT RTE 78 is closed in the SB lane, traffic is reduced to one lane due to a motor vehicle crash.  The lane closures are expected to last several hours. Fire,Police and Rescue are out in the area due to the crash.  Specific details on the crash are not yet available.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area. Please be patient and drive carefully.

 

 

