Father of Azure Cognitive Services joins AI startup Vaital

Founder of Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services, Yu-Ting Kuo, joins board of directors of Vaital, a Bellevue-based AI and software startup. Kou founded and led Microsoft's Computer Vision Group, establishing a worldwide network of AI research labs and engineering teams in his role as Microsoft Corporate Vice President through 2021. Yu-Ting serves on the Executive Board of MIT Sloan – as well as adjunct faculty and mentor for student entrepreneurs at MIT, Oxford, and National Tsing Hua University.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vaital, a global software and AI innovation startup, today announced Yu-Ting Kuo, retired Microsoft Corporate Vice President and current MIT Sloan Executive Board member has joined its Board of Directors.

Widely recognized as the father of Azure Cognitive Services, Kou founded and led Microsoft's Computer Vision Group, establishing a worldwide network of AI research labs and engineering teams around the globe. Yu-Ting joins Vaital after retiring from Microsoft in December. He continues his work as adjunct faculty and mentor for student entrepreneurs at MIT, Oxford, and National Tsing Hua University, where he teaches PhD and Masters' coursework in machine learning and AI ethics.

"He's a game-changer. Every day I meet with leaders struggling to move faster. They face an uphill battle when it comes to culture, talent, and leveraging data strategically to drive competitive edge, said David Yunger, CEO of Vaital. "Yu-Ting is helping our clients win."

"If you consider the seismic shift we're seeing in artificial intelligence, Yu-Ting is at the epicenter. It's a blessing and honor to welcome him to our board at Vaital. Our team and clients are already benefiting immeasurably from his leadership as the pioneer of AI and Computer Vision on the Microsoft cloud."

About Vaital

Vaital is a global software + services and AI innovation firm dedicated to transforming data into growth. Founded in 2019, Vaital solves unsolvable problems for clients ranging from startups to global 50 enterprises. Vaital leverages data and AI to grow their clients' revenue and profitability at speed and scale. Learn more at Vaital.com.

Media Contact

Vaital PR, Vaital, 1 6128409223, pr@vaital.com

SOURCE Vaital