Black Friday Speaker Deals 2022: Early Bose, JBL, Sonos & More Home Theater & Bluetooth Portable Speaker Sales Reviewed by Retail Fuse

Save on home theater & portable Bluetooth speaker deals at the early Black Friday sale, including the best Sonos, Samsung, Bose, JBL, Klipsch & SVS savings

Compare the best early speaker deals for Black Friday, together with all the latest soundbar, home theater & portable speaker offers. Check out the best deals in the lists below.

Best Home Theater Deals:

Best Soundbar Deals:

Best Portable Speaker Deals:

Interested in more sales? Check out Walmart.com to view thousands more live deals right now. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221028005524/en/