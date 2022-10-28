Improved Maquinna Marine Provincial Park reopens

CANADA, October 28 - After a lengthy closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maquinna Marine Provincial Park is open with improved facilities to enhance the experience for the thousands of people who visit the park each year.

BC Parks and members of the Ahousaht Nation worked together to replace the aging two-kilometre stretch of cedar boardwalk leading through old-growth rainforest to the hot pools.

“The partnership between BC Parks and Ahousaht Nation demonstrates the value of working together to protect cultural and ecological values in an area that has seen significant tourist and recreational visits,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “Investing in our parks provides for better land and water stewardship, as well as opportunities for tourism and employment in a conservation economy.”

The boardwalk project cost approximately $1 million and was partially funded through StrongerBC: B.C.’s Economic Recovery Plan. The park is located within the Ahousaht First Nation’s traditional territory off the coast of Tofino.

“The opportunity to rebuild the two-kilometre trail to the hot springs provided lasting employment for Ahousaht members and proved to be a major step toward building trust between BC Parks and the Ahousaht Nation,” said Tyson Atleo, senior adviser to the Maaqutusiis Hahoulthee Stewardship Society. “This was really critical for us. It got our people back into the hot springs, working on the trail, and feeling a sense of ownership and responsibility for this natural asset that we have in our territory.”

Approximately 30,000 people visit the 2,600-hectare park each year, which can create challenges with overcrowding in the small hot pools that are also known as Hot Springs Cove. On some days, as many as 100 people are waiting to get into the remote hot springs that are only accessible by boat or float plane.

Interim measures to address overcrowding are being piloted as part of the reopening. People are encouraged to book their trip to Hot Springs Cove with tour operators who have a park-use permit to ensure that visitor-management strategies are being followed.

The Ahousaht Nation has been working with the Province to strengthen Ahousaht governance, including resource management and economic development in their traditional territory. The work completed at Maquinna Marine Park is an example of that work in practice.

“What today we call Maquinna Marine Provincial Park has been a place of deep cultural and spiritual connection for the Nuu-chah-nulth people for thousands of years,” said Josie Osborne, MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim. “This shared path forward will strengthen Ahousaht governance over their land, while stewarding and caring for a park that is deeply valued by local residents and visitors alike.”

A visitor use management strategy will be developed in the coming months. Tour operators and stakeholders will have an opportunity to provide feedback during this process to help shape the future of the park.

Learn More:

For more information about Ahousaht Nation and the Maaqutusiis Hahoulthee Stewardship Society, visit: https://www.mhssahousaht.ca

For more information about Maquinna Marine Provincial Park, visit: https://bcparks.ca/parks/maquinna-marine/