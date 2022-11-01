Submit Release
Liquid Nitrogen Cryogenic Storage Revolutionized with Patented Monitoring Solution

Inventors of New LN2 system, Ric & Mark Langley Demo Their Patent at ASRM

CFO - Ric Langley explaines the DeTech patented LN2 monitoring system.

Two Brothers Introduce Their Simplistically Complex ™ Solution at ASRM 2022

Radical Approach to Liquid Nitrogen and CO2 Storage Tank Monitoring turns heads at this years ASRM in Anaheim California.

Our patented solution consist of an unparalleled layered protection protocol that reaches down to the sensor level. We have attempted to fill every gap to help resolve long standing industry issues.”
— Mark Langley CEO
HEBRON, CONNECTICUT, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There was plenty of attention given to booth 1441 at this years American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) congress in Anaheim as a revolutionary approach to mobile liquid nitrogen and CO2 containment monitoring was unveiled. Since the catastrophic tank losses in 2018, the industry has been seeking alternatives for the most reliable method to protect the invaluable assets within LN2 mobile tanks. The industry realized that this event, although rare, required a radical change in the way all LN2 tanks are monitored and protected. Representatives from DeTech, a Connecticut based equipment monitoring firm, fielded questions and addressed concerns by lab techs, embryologists, lab directors and executives during the multiple demonstration sessions of their system. Eye brows were raised as each layer of protection was revealed during the demonstrations. The CEO of DeTech, Mark Langley, explained; "Our patented solution consists of layered protection protocol that reaches down to the sensor level. We have attempted to fill every gap to help resolve long standing industry issues. This product offers unparalleled fault tolerance at levels not currently available in any other solution." On lookers agreed that there was certainly nothing that compared in the industry. A representative from The College of American Pathologists (CAP) stated that "this is the most innovative product I have seen at this convention this year".

DeTech is accepting pre-orders for this product with its sights set on an official launch to IVF, biotechnology and pharmaceutical within the year as they seek to form strategic alliances with industry leaders. They look to capture the liquid nitrogen mobile and the CO2 storage tank market with this revolutionary new monitoring system. The future looks promising for this Connecticut based startup.

Ric Langley
DeTech LLC
+1 860-882-3598
This patented solution provides unparalleled LN2 / CO2 tank visibility and peace of mind.

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Science, Technology


