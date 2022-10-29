Submit Release
Tentative agreement for the Comptrollership group signed

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada announced today that it has signed a tentative collective agreement with the Association of Canadian Financial Officers (ACFO) for the Comptrollership (CT) group. The agreement requires Treasury Board approval before it can come into effect.

The CT group brings together financial management officers as well as internal and external auditors.

The four-year tentative agreement, just ratified by ACFO, applies to 6,500 employees of the CT group and would provide general economic and group-specific increases.

While not part of the tentative agreement, the Government and ACFO also committed to work together on hybrid work. Specifically, the Government will share information and consult ACFO on the ongoing implementation of this transformative change.

The tentative agreement was reached through hard work and a commitment by both parties to good faith negotiations, which had been underway since September 2021. The tentative agreement comes ahead of the expiry of the current collective agreement, which means that employees can expect to see improvements to their collective agreements, including wage enhancements as quickly as possible. This will bring employees predictability to rates of pay and other terms and conditions of the collective agreement.

The Government of Canada remains committed to reaching collective agreements that are reasonable for taxpayers and that provide employees with fair wage adjustments and provisions reflective of today's work environment. 

Quote

"Both parties came to the table with a common commitment to bargain in good faith, resulting in an agreement that is fair for employees and reasonable for taxpayers. I am confident that similar outcomes can be reached for other public service employees."

The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board

Quick Facts

  • There are currently 43 negotiation tables still underway as part of the current round of negotiations, with that number set to exceed 50 by the end of 2022.

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/28/c8897.html

