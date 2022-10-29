Trident Systems Incorporated to exhibit at TechNet Indo-Pacific 2022

Trident Systems Incorporated will present radio interoperability solutions and other C4I products at TechNet Indo-Pacific 2022, 1-3 November 2022, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

FAIRFAX, Va. (PRWEB) October 28, 2022

Trident Systems will exhibit at TechNet Indo-Pacific, from November 1st to November 3rd, at the Hilton Hawaiian Village. They will feature the Mini-Secure Communications Controller (Mini-SCC) tactical voice bridge and Trident's Tactical Prognostic and Health Monitoring technology.

The Mini-SCC enables disparate radio systems (i.e., tactical, first responder, cellular) to communicate instantly, regardless of radio type, frequency, or COMSEC. It offers multi-channel audio cross-connection, rapid configuration changes, and rugged MIL-STD packaging in a handheld form factor. Ideal for Army, Marines, Special Forces, and Partner Nations. It provides rapid and reliable communication interoperability amongst agencies and partners, which directly contributes to operational and mission success. Extensively used in the pacific theater (i.e. US Forces Korea, Japanese Ground Self Defense Force), as well as the United States Marine Corps, 75th Ranger Regiment, SF Groups and Security Forces Assistance BDEs.

Trident's Tactical Prognostic and Health Monitoring (TPHM) technologies integrate with vehicles, vessels, and weapons platforms for enhanced condition-based maintenance (CBM). Our systems are focused on embedded solutions that integrate with existing systems and sensors, for at-platform situational awareness, and as an enabler for off-platform big data analytics.

About Trident

Trident Systems is a veteran-owned small business that delivers innovative and affordable technology solutions for critical government and commercial needs. Founded in 1985, Trident continues to harness technology and provide leading-edge solutions to every Military Service, the Intelligence Community, and a broad spectrum of government and industry partners. Trident develops products in two primary focus areas: Integrated C4I Systems and Space Electronic Systems. Trident also provides an array of systems engineering and collaboration services including a full range of design / build services for state-of-the-art facilities including supporting of the Integrated Air Defense System in the National Capital Region. Trident has offices in Fairfax, Virginia (HQ) and Concord, New Hampshire. For more information, visit https://www.tridsys.com/.

