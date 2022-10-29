Submit Release
AGROFRESH INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. - AGFS

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the agreement between AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (the "Company") AGFS and Paine Schwartz Partners to pursue a transaction pursuant to which Paine Schwartz would acquire all of the outstanding common stock of the Company ("Common Stock") for $3.00 per share in cash, subject to the creation of a definitive agreement..

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the agreement, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-agfs/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

