Submit Release
News Search

There were 396 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,001 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia

AZERBAIJAN, October 28 - 28 october 2022, 11:10

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Andrei Belousov.

The sides hailed the successful and dynamic development of bilateral relations between the two countries in all areas, and emphasized the trade growth. During the conversation, they discussed the issues related to prospects for bilateral cooperation in economic and trade, transport, logistics, the North-South transport corridor, financial and banking, tourism and other fields.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.