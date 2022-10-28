BDV Solutions Launches 'BDV Believes,' Scholarship Program to Help US Immigrants Achieve Educational Goals

Company to award $10,000 across five individual scholarships

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BDV Solutions, a tech-enabled, turnkey provider of labor shortage solutions to U.S. employers and employment-based immigration services to foreign nationals, today launched its inaugural Scholarship Program, 'BDV Believes,' offering $2000 educational scholarships to five applicants who are seeking help funding their US education.

Created to assist US immigrants in reaching their educational goals, the scholarship is open to non-immigrant visa holders and Green Card holders and their family members who are enrolled or are enrolling in some type of educational program, including certificate programs and professional training courses. BDV is also accepting applications from international students.

To apply, applicants should submit a 3-5 minute video that answers the following questions:

Where are you from and why did you want to come to the US?

What impact has your immigration experience had on your life?

What does community mean to you and how do you contribute to your community?

Applicants must submit proof of enrollment in or acceptance to an educational program.

"Our country was built by immigrants, and the people who come every day to the US from around the world are valuable members of our community," noted BDV Solutions founder and CEO Britt Vergnolle. "This scholarship program is one way we can show our appreciation for their contributions and help deserving global citizens to get the education they deserve."

Applications are being accepted beginning today until December 15 at scholarship@bdvsolutions.com, and winners will be announced in January 2023. For more information and to submit an application, please visit https://www.bdvsolutions.com/scholarship.

About BDV Solutions Headquartered in Greenville, SC, BDV is the largest independent company in the U.S. that specializes in closing the country's chronic and growing unskilled labor gap utilizing the EB-3 visa program. The company is uniquely positioned to assist U.S. companies and foreign nationals navigate the complex U.S. immigration system. More information can be found at http://www.bdvsolutions.com

Media Contact

Shev Rush, BDV Solutions, 1 2135304828, shev@shevrushpr.com

SOURCE BDV Solutions