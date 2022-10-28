Submit Release
Capital Power declares dividends for its Common and Preference shares

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors for Capital Power Corporation CPX (Capital Power) declared a dividend of $0.58 per share on the outstanding common shares for the quarter ending December 30, 2022. The dividend is payable on January 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022.

The Board of Directors also declared the following dividends on its Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares:

Shares TSX Stock Symbol Dividend Per Share Record Date Payment Date
Series 1 CPX.PR.A $ 0.1638125 December 15, 2022 December 30, 2022
Series 3 CPX.PR.C $ 0.3408125 December 15, 2022 December 30, 2022
Series 5 CPX.PR.E $ 0.327375 December 15, 2022 December 30, 2022
Series 11 CPX.PR.K $ 0.359375 December 15, 2022 December 30, 2022

The dividends for the common shares and preference shares are 100 per cent eligible dividends as defined by the Income Tax Act. Under this legislation, individuals resident in Canada may be entitled to enhanced dividend tax credits that reduce the income tax otherwise payable on these dividends.

About Capital Power

Capital Power CPX is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own, and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal. We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts and are committed to be off coal in 2023. Capital Power owns approximately 7,400 MW of power generation capacity at 28 facilities across North America. Projects in advanced development include approximately 385 MW of owned renewable generation capacity in North Carolina and Alberta and 512 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity, from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations:
Katherine Perron
(780) 392-5335
kperron@capitalpower.com

Investor Relations:
Randy Mah
(780) 392-5305 or (866) 896-4636 (toll-free)
investor@capitalpower.com

