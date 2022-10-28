Ageless Living Lifestyle Offers Proven Strategy For Lifetime Healthy Living

Now there is a proven strategy to help people create and stick with their healthy eating and exercise program for life and it is free.

There’s a saying in the holistic health community: many people spend their health building their wealth and then have to spend their wealth trying to get their health back. This is not a recipe for aging well and for longevity.

The many benefits of having a consistent healthy eating and exercise program are well known, such as disease prevention, better sleep, more energy, better brain function, stress reduction, permanent weight loss, muscle strength and toning, and feeling better both mentally and physically.

If you are aware of these many health benefits and maybe have experienced some of them but haven’t been able to stick with a program for long term success … There is a real solution.

Rico Caveglia, Master Personal Trainer and Health Coach with 40 years experience has created a FREE 20 minute master class video entitled: How to stick with a healthy eating and exercise program for lifetime success! This class offers proven solutions that he and his clients have been using with great success. These strategies will keep you inspired and motivated to achieve the results you want and need.

Go to: agelesslivinglifestyle.com to get your copy.

If you do not yet have a personalized wellness program and have lots of reasons (actually excuses) why you don’t, there’s good news.

The main reasons most people haven’t created a personal wellness program are:

Feeling they are too busy and don’t have time

Not knowing what are the most important components

Don’t know if it will work for them

Don’t believe they will stick with it once they start



If this sounds like you, Rico and his team has a great solution for you.

They are offering an Adventure Wellness Vacation Retreat on a tropical Island in January of 2023. In the context of a relaxing, fun vacation participants will be able to develop their personal wellness program. If this is of interest you can get all of the information @ agelesslivinglifestyle.com/vacation.

Rico also offers a complimentary coaching session to help you get started.

Creating your program and to let go of what’s been holding you back.

You can schedule a call @ http://calendly.com/ricoc

Media Contact

Ageless Living Lifestyle

Rico Caveglia

619-272-0102

4136 Napier St

San Diego

CA

United States