M&T Bank Corporation Announces Series H Preferred Stock Quarterly Dividend

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") MTB announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3515625 per share on its Perpetual Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H ("Series H Preferred Stock").  The dividend will be payable December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022.

About M&T Bank

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the northeastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

