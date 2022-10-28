Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / VOCR / Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4006040

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren                                                                         

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: October 28, 2022 / Approximately 1259 hours

LOCATION: VT RT 31 / Wells, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release / Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Rondie C. Ciccarelli

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 28, 2022, at approximately 1259 hours, VT 911 received a report of Rondie C. Ciccarelli violating his court ordered conditions of release stemming from previous Aggravated Assault and Grand Larceny charges by returning to a property he was trespassed from and had conditions not to be at, and making contact with a subject he had conditions not to have contact with. 

 

Troopers located Ciccarelli at his residence in Wells. He was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks for processing.

 

After processing, Ciccarelli was subsequently transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional facility where he was lodged in lieu of $400 bail.

 

Ciccarelli was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on October 31, 2022, at 1230 hours to answer to the offenses.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF   

BAIL: $400

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: October 31, 2022 / 1230 hours

           

*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

