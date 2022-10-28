Rutland Barracks / VOCR / Unlawful Trespass
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4006040
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: October 28, 2022 / Approximately 1259 hours
LOCATION: VT RT 31 / Wells, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release / Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Rondie C. Ciccarelli
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 28, 2022, at approximately 1259 hours, VT 911 received a report of Rondie C. Ciccarelli violating his court ordered conditions of release stemming from previous Aggravated Assault and Grand Larceny charges by returning to a property he was trespassed from and had conditions not to be at, and making contact with a subject he had conditions not to have contact with.
Troopers located Ciccarelli at his residence in Wells. He was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks for processing.
After processing, Ciccarelli was subsequently transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional facility where he was lodged in lieu of $400 bail.
Ciccarelli was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on October 31, 2022, at 1230 hours to answer to the offenses.
LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF
BAIL: $400
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: October 31, 2022 / 1230 hours
*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.