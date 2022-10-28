Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.28.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Brian Aiello, 43, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the California Emergency Medical Services Authority. Aiello has been Emergency Medical Services Coordinator of Critical Care Programs at the Sacramento County Emergency Medical Services Agency since 2021, where he was Emergency Medical Services Coordinator of Systems Operations from 2018 to 2019. He was Senior Health Program Coordinator at Sacramento County Public Health from 2019 to 2021. Aiello held several positions at the Alameda County Emergency Medical Services Agency between 2015 and 2018, including Deputy Director and Prehospital Care Coordinator. He held several positions at Paramedics Plus LLC between 2011 and 2015, including Operations Manager, Clinical Education Coordinator and Clinical Field Supervisor. Aiello held several positions at American Medical Response between 2005 and 2011, including Paramedic and Emergency Medical Technician. He is a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma Honors Society. Aiello earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Healthcare Immersion and Strategy from the University of California Davis, Graduate School of Management. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $168,000. Aiello is a Democrat.

Thomas Giandomenico, 55, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the Emergency Medical Services Commission, where he has served since 2019. Giandomenico has been a Commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department since 1990. He was rank E-4 in the U.S. Army from 1985 to 1989. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Giandomenico is a Republican.

Lori Morgan, 60, of Altadena, has been appointed to the Emergency Medical Services Commission. Morgan has been President and Chief Executive Officer at Huntington Health since 2017. She was Systems Vice President and Hospital President at Legacy Health, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center from 2009 to 2017. Morgan was Medical Director at Tacoma Trust from 2000 to 2009. She was an Assistant Professor at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics from 1997 to 2000. She was a Fellow of Trauma and Surgical Critical Care at the University of Pennsylvania, Division of Traumatology and Surgical Critical Care from 1996 to 1997. Morgan was a Surgery Resident at the Stanford University Department of Surgery from 1989 to 1996. She was a Research Assistant at the Boston and Seattle Children’s Hospital from 1983 to 1985. Morgan is a member of the California Hospital Association, National Health Foundation, American Hospital Association, Society of Critical Care Medicine and the Eastern Association for the Surgery of Trauma. She is Vice-Chair of the Hospital Association of Southern California and Chair of the American Health Association, Region 9. Morgan earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Puget Sound and a Doctor of Medicine degree in Surgery from the University of Washington Medical School. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Morgan is a Democrat.

Lessie D. Moore, 58, of Highland, has been appointed to the Board of Vocational Nursing and Psychiatric Technicians. Moore has been a Senior Psychiatric Technician at Patton State Hospital since 1996. She was a Psychiatric Technician at the Fairview Developmental Center from 1993 to 1996. Moore is a member of the California Association of Psychiatric Technicians. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Moore is a Democrat.

Sean Yang, 44, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board, where he has served since 2021. Yang has been a Medical Imaging Specialist Engineer at Kaiser Permanente since 2016. He was a Medical Imaging Engineer at BC Technical from 2014 to 2016 and a Computerized Tomography and Magnetic Resonance Engineer at Consensys Imaging Service Inc. from 2011 to 2014. Yang was Manager and Owner of Weiberts Meats from 2005 to 2011 and Magnetic Resonance Engineer at Hitachi Medical Systems America from 2001 to 2011. Yang is a member of the board of the Elk Grove Unified School District and a member of the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Yang is a Democrat.