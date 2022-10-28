Governor Offers Reward for Information on Halifax County Murders

NORTH CAROLINA, October 28 - Raleigh

Oct 28, 2022

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murders of Levita Romane Webb, age 41, and Dexter O’Neal Miles, age 52.

On April 6, 2021, at approximately 1:30 a.m. the Weldon Police Department was called to the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon, North Carolina for a reported shooting. Upon arrival Weldon Police Officers found Ms. Webb and Mr. Miles dead from gunshot wounds.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Weldon Police Department at 252-536-3136, Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

