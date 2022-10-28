RedFox Games Kingdom Hunter Global Launch
Kingdom Hunter hits the iOS and Android platforms on November 14, 2022, with over 1M+ Pre-Registrations!CALIFORNIA, USA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After two rounds of Beta Tests, Kingdom Hunter has announced an official release date, November 14, 2022! For those who have not heard of it, Kingdom Hunter is a game developed by RedFox Games and TTRIGGER, and is the spiritual successor to the popular mobile game, Legionz: Battle for the Throne. RedFox Games will join other Play and Earn games by onboarding onto the WeMix platform created by WeMade, a leading Play and Earn game company known for the success of Mir4, and will introduce two new currencies in its economy, Runestones and Lord Coin. Kingdom Hunter will launch globally on both iOS and Android.
With the release of Kingdom Hunter fast approaching, here are some core details to help you familiarize yourself with the game:
Internal Affairs are the Cornerstone of the Mighty Kingdom - There are more than 15 types of building to develop within your Kingdom, each with its purpose. As a Lord of your own realm, you must focus your Kingdom's efforts on Resource Production, Training Units, Research, Recruiting Heroes, and more.
An Epic Journey with Attractive Hero Cards - There are more than 150 Heroes with unique skills to help you develop and fight your way through the world of Kingdom Hunter. Each Hero can also be customized to suit the needs of your Kingdom, giving you the freedom to develop your Heroes the way you see fit!
Strategic Play - With over 80 Unit types and classes for your Heroes to command, customize your Army and Hero Skills to gain the advantage in turn-based battles. Decide how and where to deploy your Heroes in order to turn the tides of battle in your favor!
Fearsome Battlefields in a Vast World Map - The huge World Map provides room for battlefields and strategic bases where you can find essential resources and items needed to build up your Kingdom. Rally up with your Alliance members and engage in fierce battles against other players across the entire world!
Capture Enemy Heroes and Persuade them to Join your Forces! - This core system from our previous title, Battle For The Throne, has returned with new improvements. After conquering an enemy Kingdom, you will have a chance to capture Enemy Heroes. Use your Diplomatic skills to persuade the captured Heroes to join your Army.
Play and Earn - The world of Kingdom Hunter is structured on a huge map where up to 1 million players can join forces to form powerful Alliances and seize control of core locations, including the legendary 'Rune Tree' to acquire Runestones. Runestones are a currency used by the Gods and can be acquired through in-game activities such as Events, Daily Quests, and many other ways. They are vital to the development of your Kingdom and Heroes and can also be exchanged for ‘LORDCOINS’ via the Ingame Exchange Post. LORDCOIN is a new digital asset that can be exchanged with in-game currency (Runestones) to trade via the WEMIX Wallet app.
All pre-registered players will receive $100 USD worth of in-game items and Runestones that can be traded for the new in-game token, LORDCOIN! Pre-register now on the official website at https://playredfox.com/kingdomhunter, on the Google Play Store at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.playredfox.kh, or pre-order on the iOS App Store at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/the-kingdom-hunter/id1617199292 ahead of the global launch on November 14, 2022!
For more information about Kingdom Hunter, visit the official website at https://playredfox.com/kingdomhunter and connect with us on Discord, Reddit, and Facebook.
