Read more about Treat Yourself to a Safe, Happy Halloween

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Oct. 28, 2022

Treat Yourself to a Safe, Happy Halloween

Follow Safety Tips From DPH



ATLANTA - As the spooky season kicks into high gear this weekend, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) recommends the following tips to help ensure everyone has a safe, fun time while making the rounds at fall festivals, trunk-or-treats, parties, and the traditional door-to-door hunt for goodies.

Costumes

Be sure costumes, masks, wigs, beards, and other accessories are flame-resistant.

Add reflective tape to costumes, bags, and accessories to increase visibility.

Wear well-fitting, sturdy shoes.

Do not use decorative contact lenses that can be purchased without a prescription. These may not fit properly and could cause scratches, sores, and other eye injuries.

Pedestrian Safety

Young children should always be accompanied by an adult or an older, responsible child.

Caution children against running out from between parked cars, or across yards where obstacles may be hard to spot.

Stick to walking areas that are well-lit and free of obstacles.

Carry a flashlight or glow stick to see and be seen.

Never walk near lit candles, luminaries or pumpkins.

Avoid distractions from electronic devices.

Safe Homes

Only trick-or-treat at homes where the parents know who lives there.

Visit homes that have outdoor lights as a sign of welcome.

Remove potential obstacles for trick-or-treaters from your own lawn, walkway, porch, and steps.

Treats

Eat only factory-wrapped treats. If you have any doubt about the safety of a treat, throw it out.

Examine treats for choking hazards before allowing them to be eaten.

Provide healthier treats for trick-or-treaters such as individual packs of raisins, trail mix, or pretzels.

For party guests, offer fruits, vegetables, and cheeses, and avoid sugary beverages.

Drink more water and brush and floss after eating sugary treats to control the formation of bacteria that can cause tooth decay and plaque.

If you aren’t feeling well, skip the Halloween parties and activities. In addition to being the spooky season, it is flu season. DPH recommends everyone six months old and older get the flu vaccine as soon as possible. Additionally, DPH recommends everyone six months old and older be up to date with COVID vaccination and booster shots. For more information about flu, COVID, and vaccinations visit https://dph.georgia.gov/.