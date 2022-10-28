UC Group Appoints New Chief Operating Officer
Fredrick Knight Promoted to Chief Operating Officer at the UC GroupCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UC Group has announced the promotion of Fredrick Knight to the position of Chief Operating Officer. In this new capacity, Knight will be responsible for overall facility operations throughout the four US warehouse locations, as well as overseeing UC Group’s asset-based Fleet.
Since first joining the UC Group in early 2022, Knight has served as the Vice President of Logistics. Specifically, he managed freight forwarding and warehouse operations. During that time, Knight was credited with a variety of accomplishments, including enhancing operational efficiencies that resulted in significant financial and strategic improvements. According to Steven Masiulionis, Co-Founder of the UC Group, “We are very pleased to have Fredrick Knight utilize his years of experience to better serve our operational needs. We fully expect he will continue to be a valuable asset in the years to come, enabling us to achieve our goals for growth. The UC Group has a long-standing policy of promoting from within whenever possible, so both our staff and customers benefit from the knowledge and skills acquired over time.”
Founded in 2000, the UC Group is a privately held company headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois, with international offices in Europe and South America. The UC Group is a full service 24/7 supply chain service provider; including an asset-based fleet of 500+ trucks & 1,000+ trailers offering common carrier and dedicated solutions, consolidation services, transloading, brokerage, fleet maintenance, and repair, retail truck and trailer supplies, truck and trailer leasing, managed transportation, supply chain consulting and warehousing, with facilities in Illinois, Utah, California, and South Carolina. Subsidiary companies include NCS (National Consolidation Services), Unlimited Carrier, Trans Quality, and Truck Service Point.
Contact: Brian J. Smith, Chief Commercial Officer
UC Group
+1 630-389-4475
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other