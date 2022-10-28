THE DEADLINE TO REPORT IFTA FOR THE THIRD QUARTER IS MONDAY, OCTOBER 31ST
Drivers and motor carriers report fuel purchases and miles traveled in each jurisdiction to their base jurisdiction quarterly.ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monday, October 31st, 2022, is the deadline to report IFTA for the third quarter. It is important to do this as soon as possible to avoid getting fined. Reporting IFTA is required by drivers of vehicles weighing more than 26,000 pounds, having three or more axles, and traveling through two or more jurisdictions. Drivers and motor carriers report fuel purchases and miles traveled in each jurisdiction to their base jurisdiction quarterly. Once IFTA is filed, the base jurisdiction can then distribute the taxes to each jurisdiction where the fuel was purchased in.
It is important to keep track of fuel receipts and miles traveled in each jurisdiction in order to generate an accurate IFTA report. Normally one would have to keep track of IFTA tax rates because rates are subject to change every quarter and then do all of the calculations manually. This process can take a lot of time, and the IFTA could end up being filed late and will be subject to late fees. To ensure that this does not happen, TruckLogics does all of the calculations and keeps track of IFTA tax rate changes.
Drivers simply have to enter their information either manually, through a provided excel template, or via Motive for those who have a Motive subscription. TruckLogics will then generate IFTA reports in state-specific formats. If a state does not accept the paper filing, TruckLogics will provide an e-filing worksheet that will help drivers e-file their IFTA with their base jurisdiction. Generate a file-ready IFTA report now at TruckLogics.com, where the tax rates are automatically calculated.
TruckLogics, a leading Trucking Management Software, has helped hundreds of trucking fleets streamline their business operations with both the full TMS and its convenient IFTA-only option. By using TruckLogics as a Trucking Management Software, truckers can create loads, dispatches, invoices, track income, and expenses, manage truck maintenance, pay drivers, and much more. There is a no-obligation 15-day free trial available for those who want to try out TruckLogics and see if the Trucking Management Solution is right for them. IFTA reporting is also available but only with the subscription of a preferred or premium plan.
When asked about the third quarter IFTA deadline, Agie Sundaram, the CEO, and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of TruckLogics, responded, “With the third quarter IFTA deadline just days away, TruckLogics can help simplify the IFTA reporting process with its user-friendly format and convenient features. Our live support team is here to answer any questions you may have to make sure your IFTA report is generated before the deadline.”
SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of TruckLogics, creates industry-leading solutions for IRS tax e-filing and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises is proof that big ideas can grow and thrive in a small town.
SPAN Enterprises develops, supports, and grows powerful applications. This includes TaxBandits, ExpressTaxExempt, ExpressTruckTax, ExpressExtension, and more. Learn more at https://www.spanenterprises.com/.
