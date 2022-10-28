 Full closure of the H-3 Freeway Honolulu-bound for tunnel cleaning on Nov. 5

Main, News Posted on Oct 28, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of a full closure of the H-3 Freeway in the Honolulu-bound direction at the Harano Tunnel from 7 p.m. on Saturday night, Nov. 5, through 7 a.m. on Sunday morning, Nov. 6, for tunnel maintenance. Motorists are advised to use the Likelike Highway and Pali Highway as an alternate route.

Message boards will be in place to inform motorists of the closure. For a full report of our weekly roadwork list, please view our website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/. Roadwork is weather permitting.

