AG Young’s Statement Regarding Jury Verdict in Pollender-Savery Trial

Today, a jury found Tyler Pollender-Savery not guilty of Murder in the Second Degree. In light of the verdict, Vermont Attorney General Susanne Young issued the following statement:

“I want to thank the jury for their service. While we are disappointed that the State was unable to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, the right to a trial by jury is fundamental to our system of justice and a cornerstone of our democracy. Our thoughts are with 11-month-old Karsen Rickert’s family during this time.”

The case was heard by Judge John Treadwell in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division. Assistant Attorneys General Robert Lees and Franklin Paulino prosecuted the case on behalf of the State of Vermont.

Last modified: October 28, 2022